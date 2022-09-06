Tuesday's storm sets rainfall records, prompts flooding and tornado warning

The first widespread, significant rain in weeks helped quench the drought, but disrupted many in South Jersey Tuesday with torrential rain, street flooding and even a tornado warning.

The first tornado warning in 14 months for Cape May County was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday at 11:33 a.m. The warning, lifted at noon, covered mostly west of the Garden State Parkway in Dennis, Woodbine and Upper Townships, with a part of Sea Isle City in the warning as well.

There was no confirmation of a tornado touching down, the National Weather Service reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Still, radar indicated a "hook echo" pattern over Dennis Township. A hook echo is a pendant or hook-shaped weather radar signature in the lower part of the storm that typically leads to tornadoes.

While a tornado was not confirmed, there were many confirmed reports of roadway flooding Tuesday. Torrential rain brought over an inch of rain to most of southeastern New Jersey. A number of places saw well over that.

The rain was so significant in Ventnor, that a shelter-in-place was issued around noontime. Around two inches of rain fell in the Downbeach community.

The southern end of Ocean City was flooded according to staff reports. Similar to Ventnor, over two inches of rain fell in the city.

Further south in the peninsula, flooding engulfed Cape May on Madison Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Lafayette Street.

A flood watch was put into effect by the National Weather Service early Tuesday morning for the potential of flooding hazardous to life and property. Flood advisories, for imminent, nuisance flooding, were issued for for much of southeastern New Jersey by late morning.

Woodbine reported 4.55 inches of rain, the highest total as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. Much of that rain, 2.70 inches, was reported in a hour's time, between 11 a.m. and noon.

Upper Deerfield, and Fortescue in Cumberland County, as well as Dennis Township near Belleplain State Forest, all saw over 2.50 inches of rain, according to the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network.

That was enough to elevate Tuesday to the wettest Sept. 6 since records started in 1943 at Atlantic City International Airport. 2.47 inches of rain fell as of Tuesday afternoon at the airport. The broke the previous record set in 2017.

Typically, between mid-August to mid-October, tropical systems will bring widespread rainfall. However, Tuesday's deluge was the result of a stationary front that extended from Nantucket to Texas, with a wave of low pressure along that front in northern New Jersey.

Overall, the rain will prevent the region from slipping deeper into drought. According to Thursday's United States Drought Monitor update, 6.9 of the 8.8 million residents in New Jersey were in drought.

In South Jersey, Cape May, most of Cumberland and the southern half of Atlantic counties were in a "severe" drought, the third highest of four drought levels.

The northern part of Atlantic county and the rest of Cumberland county were in a "moderate" drought, the first level of drought.

The drought monitor will update again on Thursday, using information through Tuesday, including this rain.