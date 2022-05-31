Tuesday sizzles in top 10 May day for heat

The thermometer reached 95 degrees Tuesday at Atlantic City International Airport. And while it did not break the daily record of 96 degrees, it was good enough for the sixth hottest May day on record, said records going back to 1943.

The summery mark ties May 29, 1987, for that spot.

Furthermore, the May 31 heat was the earliest day with a high temperature that hot since May 20, 1996. It was the sixth earliest day to reach that temperature since records started in 1943.

Millville shared a similar sizzle. The city stayed shy of the daily record high, getting to 93 degrees. While not breaking a daily record, May 31, 2022, will stand in a tie for the seventh hottest May day on record, said records dating to 1947.

At Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, the heat did not break the May top 10, nor was it a daily record. This likely has to do with the fact that the marina's period of record is nearly twice as long as ACY's or Millville's, stretching back to 1874. Ninety-five degrees is the hottest May temperature at the marina on record, set in 1895 and then again in 1925.

Records in Lower Township, which date to the 1890s, were not yet available.

Surface high pressure off the southeastern United States coast, in conjunction with a ridge of upper-level high pressure, brought the hot conditions. The surface high pressure brought in westerly winds, which kept back the cooling sea breeze from spreading over more than just the beach towns during the afternoon.

The high pressure aloft carried with it a swath of well above average temperatures, which were mixed down to the surface due to the sunshine.

A back-door cold front — a cold front moving in from the northeast or east rather than its typical northwest to westerly direction — will bring much cooler air for parts of the region Wednesday. Expect highs in the 60s along the coast north of the White Horse Pike. Expect inland highs in the 70s.

However, there will be a sharp gradient, as the cold front sits over only part of South Jersey. Expect places like Millville and Lower Township to flirt with 90 degrees for highs again.

