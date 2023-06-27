Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Cumberland County Tuesday evening as a line of storms moved in. Those storms will head for the coast into the night. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times them out. One more day with some rain is the forecast will be expected Wednesday. A break then follows. Joe explains if it will hold into the Fourth of July weekend.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
