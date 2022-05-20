Tornado watch in effect for part of NJ into Friday evening

Have a tornado plan in place and have a way to receive breaking weather alerts at any time. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of New Jersey into Friday evening.
A tornado watch is in effect all counties in South Jersey, except for Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties through 7 p.m. In the northern half of the state, the watch is in effect for all counties except Union, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Hudson.
A tornado watch means that the ingredients for tornado development are favorable. If the danger is imminent, a tornado warning will be put into place. That is when you must go into your safe space in order to stay alive.
The likely timing for storms will be 3 to 7 p.m., with the highest risk north of the White Horse Pike. To the south, severe weather will be unlikely, avoiding the complex of storms that will move through.
