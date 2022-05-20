 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tornado watch in effect for part of NJ into Friday evening

If you're caught in a tornado warning, getting inside, to the lowest floor possible, away from windows and in the center of your building is the best place to be. A tornado warning means the time to take action is now to avoid harm to yourself.

Have a tornado plan in place and have a way to receive breaking weather alerts at any time. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of New Jersey into Friday evening. 

Tornado Watch.JPG

A tornado watch is in effect all counties in South Jersey, except for Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties through 7 p.m. In the northern half of the state, the watch is in effect for all counties except Union, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Hudson.

sIG tOR.JPG

A tornado watch means that the ingredients for tornado development are favorable. If the danger is imminent, a tornado warning will be put into place. That is when you must go into your safe space in order to stay alive. 

Tornado Safety.JPG

The likely timing for storms will be 3 to 7 p.m., with the highest risk north of the White Horse Pike. To the south, severe weather will be unlikely, avoiding the complex of storms that will move through. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
