top story

Tornado watch continues until 7 p.m. for parts of NJ as storms move through

Tornado Watch Friday
Joe Martucci

Have a tornado plan in place and have a way to receive breaking weather alerts at any time. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of New Jersey into Friday evening. 

A tornado watch is in effect for Ocean, Camden, Burlington, Monmouth and Middlesex counties through 7 p.m. This is an update from the early afternoon. As the storms have passed, the scope of the tornado watch has shrunk as well.

sIG tOR.JPG

A tornado watch means that the ingredients for tornado development are favorable. If the danger is imminent, a tornado warning will be put into place. That is when you must go into your safe space in order to stay alive. The best places to do this are in rooms away from windows, on the lowest floor possible. Wrap a blanket or towel around you for additional protection. 

Tornado Safety.JPG

The likely timing for storms will be 3 to 7 p.m., with the highest risk north of the White Horse Pike and away from the water, which will weaken the storms. 

Futurecast radar

A mesoscale convective vortex is responsible for this tornado potential. Known as an MCV, it is a midlevel, warm-core low pressure center with a large rotating motion seen on radar. It can last for up to 12 hours and even spur additional convective, which will likely be the case for Friday. 

On average, New Jersey experiences two tornadoes a year. Last year was an exception, with 13 tornadoes, the second most since reliable records started in the 1950s.

