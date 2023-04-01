A tornado warning means that a radar-detected tornado or confirm, on the ground, tornado is in your area. When the alert goes off, seek shelter immediately. Get to a sturdy building. Once there, find a room away from windows and on the lowest floor possible, a basement is best.
Put jackets or sweaters above your head and crouch down to protect yourself from projectiles. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
