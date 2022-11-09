Tidal flooding Wednesday with wind, heavy rain from Nicole Friday

Onshore winds will bring minor stage tidal flooding Wednesday morning. Otherwise, it’ll be just like Tuesday with sunshine and seasonable fall temperatures. Meanwhile the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will impact New Jersey Friday into Saturday.

Between 5 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, the usual spots will see tidal flooding. It’s from not only the onshore winds but the Full Beaver Moon we saw Tuesday, elevating tides. The morning commute may see lane closures on the Black Horse and White Horse pikes, as well as the closing of the Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor. It’s the kind of flooding we see a few dozen times a year.

Otherwise, Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure moves through New England. It’ll be bright from Maine to Mississippi with this system. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph from the northeast, a little lighter than Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

The dew points will rise Wednesday, raising the floor on what the low temperature can be. The evening temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s. We’ll stay there overnight as winds turn to the south by sunrise.

Thursday, any early morning tidal flooding will subside, which is welcome news. The south-to-southeast winds will also prop up temperatures again. While the summery air of Monday won’t return until 2023, mid-60s for highs will be very pleasant for any outdoor plans. Expect a mix of clouds and sun.

Southeast winds will kick up Thursday night. Nicole, which at this point will have made landfall on the East Coast of Florida, curved northward up the state and moved up the Eastern Seaboard, will send clouds our way. That will keep overnight lows in the mid- to upper 50s. The balmy air will be nice to leave the windows open.

However, conditions will change.

This remnant storm will link up with a cold front and expand its reach as it works north.

For us, rain, wind and coastal flooding are all likely. I still believe this storm will not be as powerful as what happened in the beginning of October.

Rain will begin at some point Friday afternoon and end Saturday morning, perhaps even before dawn. Even in November severe weather cannot be ruled out, and that could come in the form of a tornado. Rainfall totals should be between 0.75 and 1.50 inches.

Winds will be heaviest Friday night and again Saturday afternoon, after the storm clears. On Friday, expect southerly gusts of 35-45 mph, highest at the shore and higher still in any thunderstorms. On Saturday, expect gusts from the northwest in the 30s as we dry out and cool down. This should be weak enough to prevent widespread wind damage.

In terms of tidal flooding, we may catch a break. The strongest onshore winds will peak during the Friday night high tide. However, that high tide is the lower of the two during the day. Therefore, we may escape coastal flooding. I’ll continue to monitor.

After the storm, get ready for our first shot of wintry temperatures. You’ll need a jacket as Monday starts in the upper 20s inland and mid-30s at the coast. Highs will only be in the 40s, and a brisk wind will blow. For those wondering, our first day that we fail to rise into the 40s happens between Nov. 27-29, on average.