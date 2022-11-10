Thursday's the calm before the storm, watch how Nicole's remnants will impact NJ

Thursday will be the calm before the storm as Nicole, which made landfall in Florida overnight, will bring its remnant moisture our way Friday into Saturday. It’s looking more likely that wind will be a concern, though tidal flooding will likely stay away. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
