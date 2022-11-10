 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday night is the calm before Nicole's storm hits NJ, see what will come

A wind advisory is in effect for the shore counties as Tropical Storm Nicole gets ready to hit New Jersey as a remnant storm. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times out the rain and strongest winds. Plus, he talks about the tornado threat in the region.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

