Smoke from the nearly one million acre Alberta wildfires continues to haze the South Jersey sky. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how long it will last. On land, temperatures will continue to warm, with summery weather for some Friday. Rain is still in the forecast Saturday but where you are will depend on how much you see.
