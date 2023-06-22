I’ve seen the screenshots on social media. I’ve gotten the text messages, and I’ve seen it for myself. Your generic phone app has rain, even thunderstorm icons through at least Tuesday.

However, I’m here to tell you no day will be a washout.

The wettest day I see between now and Tuesday will be either Saturday or Tuesday. Even then, we should be at least 70% dry.

In general, as long as you can handle a wet ground and have a place to run inside in case a brief shower or storm comes by, your outdoor plans will be OK.

Will it be OK for the beach or the boat? Most definitely. However, don’t expect a fully dry day, except possibly Friday. For the weekend and through Tuesday, plan your sea and sand time during the mornings.

Let’s get into the daily forecast.

Thursday will have steady rain until between 5 and 8 a.m. From then on out, it will be isolated showers and storms. With the soaking we just had, any heavy thunderstorms will bring freshwater flooding.

Winds will come out of the southeast Thursday. That will warm things up a little bit. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s inland and upper 60s at the shore.

That wind will also bring some fog for us, especially east of the Garden State Parkway. A warm wind over a chillier ocean condenses the air into clouds, bringing rain.

Thursday night will see just a rogue shower. Otherwise, it’ll be foggy and damp. Temperatures will fall slowly. We’ll be in the mid- to upper 60s for the night.

Once Friday comes, winds will be out of the southwest. That will wipe away the fog and bring more summery weather. That’ll be true with both temperatures and humidity.

Highs will be in the low 80s for Egg Harbor Township and inland areas, with upper 70s at Ventnor and the shore. Dew points will be in the 65- to 70-degree range. Apologies to your hair.

Friday’s showers and storms will be focused more inland. It’s very possible the beaches will be dry. Even inland, rain wouldn’t happen until at least midday.

Saturday and Sunday will be about the same. Showers and storms can form anywhere, even at the shore. This should be your typical, summertime p.m. rain activity.

Highs will be in the 80s inland and 70s at the beach, warmer Sunday. The inland heat index should top 90 degrees.

There’s a little more uncertainty Monday and Tuesday, typical this far out. It looks like a line of showers and storms will be the focus. What day or time that will be is too early to tell. Plan for at least some rain over you, but without a washout.

Our generic smartphone weather apps are good for a quick look to get an idea of what will happen. However, a 40% chance of rain and a 60% chance of rain mean different things to different people (but there is a formal definition).

That’s where a real, live meteorologist comes in.