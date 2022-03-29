Three prescribed burns happening in Ocean County Tuesday

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct prescribed burns in three locations within Ocean County in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire Tuesday. The burns will be weather dependent and are subject to change.

The burns will take place in the northern half of the county. In Lacey Township, a burn will take place at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. Manchester will have a burn at the Brednan T. Byrne State Forecast while Jackson Township will have a burn on town property .

Smoke may be visible for miles away.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

No rain with plenty of sunshine will be expected for the rest of a cold Tuesday. Sustained winds will be 10 up to 20 mph during the day from the northwest and given how low the air temperature is, relative humidity should stay on the higher side. Expect values to be 35 to 50%.

