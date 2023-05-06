This weekend will put the dreary, chilly weather away, at least for a little bit. Saturday will be the first completely dry day in South Jersey in nine days. Then, Sunday will be our first day above average in 13 days.

The reason for the change is that an upper-level area of low pressure, a trough, will now be in the Canadian Maritimes of New Brunswick and Labrador, instead of sitting near our shores.

That allows for a drier, more seasonable pattern to come in.

For Saturday, we’ll start in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, with mid-40s at the coast. There will be patchy fog to deal with again in the morning, before clearing out by 9 a.m.

It will be a very comfortable Saturday. We’ll be loaded with sunshine, without those afternoon showers or clouds coming back. A gentle northwest wind will blow.

While we go dry, we’ll still be below average inland. Highs will be in the upper 60s for Buena Vista Township and inland towns. For Longport and the shore, it’ll be in the seasonable mid-60s.

Everything from the Galloway Arts Festival to the Mother’s Day Flower Sale at Absecon Lighthouse will be great.

Moving into Saturday evening, we’ll slide into the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky. It’ll be good to leave the windows open if the pollen doesn’t get to you.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Then we break it open on the thermometer for Sunday. Highs will be above average for the first time since April 23. Inland highs will get to the mid-70s, and even the shore should hit 70 degrees for the first time in weeks, thanks to an offshore wind.

Early sun will give way to afternoon clouds. A storm system will dive out of Ontario to the Mid-Atlantic. However, it’ll also run into dry high pressure, which will ring out some moisture.

Sunday will be dry during the day, but the potential for a shower will begin between 6 and 9 p.m. Showers will then be possible all night long. However, it’ll mainly be confined to those well away from the shore, like in Upper Deerfield Township.

Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s into the evening.

Come Monday morning, we’ll be in the low to mid-50s.

After 8 a.m., the risk of a shower will be gone for the day. Monday should see a clearing sky and another mild day as winds come from the west.

That’ll keep inland and coastal locations between 70 and 75 degrees, with little difference once you cross over the bays.

The rest of the week will be unsettled with rain and storms. The jet stream, the river of air about 30,000 feet high that can be considered the storm track, will be right overhead.

Tuesday should bring periods of rain, even strong thunderstorms. Wednesday will have a maritime feel with showers.

However, highs in the 50s will be gone. Temperatures will be more like early May.