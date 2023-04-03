A tornado warning was out in Forked River Saturday evening when Marc Franz, Jr. caught the conditions outside. No tornado was confirmed in the area but there was wind, hail and heavy rain.

"My girlfriend was out raking dirt when the warning went off... Darkest sky I may have ever seen. Just midnight darkness with no moon. Had up to nickel sized hail, otherwise we got lucky. I lost a Yankee hat I had on. My girlfriend was happy, she hated it," Franz Jr. said.