 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The winter solstice's a week away, but the season's earliest sunset is Wednesday

  • 0

December is the time of year when it's dark before dinner is on the table, kids are home from after school activities or work. However, after Wednesday, sunsets only get later from here.

In Egg Harbor Township, at Atlantic City International Airport, Wednesday's sunset will be at 4:34 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday, it'll be at 4:35 p.m., in the midst of the wind-swept rain from an impending nor'easter.

The winter solstice is a week away, on Dec. 21. However, just because it's the shortest day of the year, doesn't mean it's the day with the earliest sunset, or latest sunrise. 

Sunset surfer

After a harsh winter storm ripped through South Jersey this weekend, local surfers took advantage of the impressive swell it left behind March 3, 2018.

In reality, the time it takes for Earth to complete one full spin varies, according to the National Weather Service. A "day" can be slightly longer or shorter than 24 hours. In the case of December, it's more.

People are also reading…

However, humans fit a day into a near, perfectly 24 hour, cycle. That's where the equation of time comes in. There's a difference between time measured using a sundial, as opposed to using a clock.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

During December, the time it takes for the sun to revisit the same spot twice on a sun dial is a few seconds longer than the 24 hour day a clock uses. 

Earth's Orbit around the Sun

The position of Earth's orbit around the sun, in green, is an ellipses, more oval than it is round. Note how the green line is closer to the sun on the right (winter in the Northern Hemisphere), than the left (summer). 

This is due to the Earth tilt on its axis, as well as the more oval shape of the Earth's orbit. Near the Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice, the Earth is actually closer to the sun than during the summer solstice. 

Sunsets were at 4:35 p.m. (varying by a few seconds) at ACY from Dec. 5 through Dec. 14. On the winter solstice, the sun will sink below the horizon around 4:38 p.m., with 9 hours and 23 minutes of daylight. By Jan. 10, the sun can be seen up until 4:54 p.m.

That Jan. 10 is notable too. At the airport, that's the end of the latest sunrises of the year, which is at 7:18 a.m. Sunrises that late started on Dec. 30. 

During the summer the time it takes for the sun to revisit the same spot twice on a sun dial is a few seconds shorter than the 24 hour day a clock uses. 

Therefore, the earliest sunrises will be June 13-14, at 5:30 a.m. at ACY, before the summer solstice. However, the latest sunsets won't occur until after the June 21, 2023 summer solstice, between June 23 to July 1. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News