The winter solstice's a week away, but the season's earliest sunset is Wednesday

December is the time of year when it's dark before dinner is on the table, kids are home from after school activities or work. However, after Wednesday, sunsets only get later from here.

In Egg Harbor Township, at Atlantic City International Airport, Wednesday's sunset will be at 4:34 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday, it'll be at 4:35 p.m., in the midst of the wind-swept rain from an impending nor'easter.

The winter solstice is a week away, on Dec. 21. However, just because it's the shortest day of the year, doesn't mean it's the day with the earliest sunset, or latest sunrise.

In reality, the time it takes for Earth to complete one full spin varies, according to the National Weather Service. A "day" can be slightly longer or shorter than 24 hours. In the case of December, it's more.

However, humans fit a day into a near, perfectly 24 hour, cycle. That's where the equation of time comes in. There's a difference between time measured using a sundial, as opposed to using a clock.

During December, the time it takes for the sun to revisit the same spot twice on a sun dial is a few seconds longer than the 24 hour day a clock uses.

This is due to the Earth tilt on its axis, as well as the more oval shape of the Earth's orbit. Near the Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice, the Earth is actually closer to the sun than during the summer solstice.

Sunsets were at 4:35 p.m. (varying by a few seconds) at ACY from Dec. 5 through Dec. 14. On the winter solstice, the sun will sink below the horizon around 4:38 p.m., with 9 hours and 23 minutes of daylight. By Jan. 10, the sun can be seen up until 4:54 p.m.

That Jan. 10 is notable too. At the airport, that's the end of the latest sunrises of the year, which is at 7:18 a.m. Sunrises that late started on Dec. 30.

During the summer the time it takes for the sun to revisit the same spot twice on a sun dial is a few seconds shorter than the 24 hour day a clock uses.

Therefore, the earliest sunrises will be June 13-14, at 5:30 a.m. at ACY, before the summer solstice. However, the latest sunsets won't occur until after the June 21, 2023 summer solstice, between June 23 to July 1.