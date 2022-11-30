 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The storm is over Wednesday night, see how cold it gets for first December day

The rain is out and the potential for damaging winds is over. The top gust was 42 mph, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. However it'll stay breezy Wednesday night as cold, crisp air rushes in. Joe shows how low temperatures will go.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

