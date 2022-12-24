The storm is over. Now it's time for the coldest Christmas weekend in decades.

The storm that brought tidal flooding, damaging winds, rain, snow and a flash freeze in spots is over. Left in its wake is a brutally cold Christmas Eve and the chilliest Christmas since the turn of the millennium.

It will be truly bone chilling Saturday morning. With morning lows only around 10 degrees and a stiff westerly wind, it will feel like negative single digits out there. This kind of cold happens about once a year on average, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Could it be the coldest air of the winter? Possibly. Long-range outlooks show it’ll be fairly mild for most of January.

Back to Saturday’s forecast. Gusts up to 40 mph, sunshine and face-numbing cold will be around. We’re getting our swipe from the polar vortex, the upper-level low-pressure system that usually sits atop the North Pole but moved into the Untied States in the past week.

I have a high temperature of 22 inland and 23 at the coast. That would be our second coldest Christmas Eve on record at Atlantic City International Airport, where records date to 1874.



At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, it should be a tie for the fourth coldest. Records here date to 1874. Ninety-eight percent of Dec. 24s will have been milder.

Of course, with the winds, it’ll feel no better than 10 degrees.

Then we go into Saturday night. Outdoor church services will require all of the cold weather gear you have. It’ll feel more like the North Pole with wind chills in the single digits all night long.

Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper teens if you’re opening up gifts Christmas morning. Hopefully, we all get some warm weather gifts.

I did bump up temperatures a degree for Christmas Day, so we’ll go with a 27 degree high inland and 28 degrees at the coast. I’ve said it ad nauseum, but it will be the coldest Christmas since 2000. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Winds will calm Sunday night. Still, it’ll be cold. Lows will be in the teens everywhere.

From there, we’ll moderate a few degrees each day. The arctic airmass will slowly retreat into Eastern Canada. Winds will flip from northwest to southwest Monday and stay that way for most of the week.

Monday’s highs will be right around the freezing mark. Winds will still stay light, so there won’t be much in the way of wind chills.

Tuesday will take us above freezing. A small winter storm will pass through New England. We’ll likely get clouds, but flakes should stay away.

Wednesday and Thursday will pop back into the 40s. It’ll be quiet with sunshine. Holiday week travel will be just fine in or out of the area.

Friday will hit the 50s, and by New Year’s Eve, we’ll be nearing 60 for highs.