The South Jersey fall foliage forecast, and current conditions

“You want not terribly hot weather, not huge storms, a nice, moderate rain throughout the year, and you want an easy growing season without a lot of stress,” Isaacson says.

April through August featured only four days with 95 degree or greater heat at Atlantic City International Airport, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Still, it was the 10th warmest period in history, with records going back to 1943. Rainfall was the eighth highest during this time. Tropical Storm Fay brought a widespread 3 to 5 inches in South Jersey, while a derecho tore through part of the region June 4.

Still, Isaacson says the season was “relatively good,” and warmer temperatures can be offset by an increase in water, which did happen.

“When it comes to precipitation, we’re already good to go. ... Even if it were going to stop raining now (mid-September) for the next six weeks, it might have some impacts, but not nearly as much as if we had a dry summer,” said Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist based at Rutgers University in New Brunswick — Piscataway.