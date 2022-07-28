THE SEASON: TGIM, it's Monday's Margate Cornhole League

Monday is the best day of the week for many of the 200 plus strong that come out to the Margate Cornhole League throughout the summer. Four restaurants in town host the teams of two from the city and beyond.
Starting only in 2021, the league has doubled their signups in just a year, with spring and fall matches around, too. Joe Martucci was on the sand at Ventura's Greenhouse in town to get in-game sights and sounds from the players, including the "Surfin' Sisters, and try his hand at cornhole as well.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.