THE SEASON: TGIM, it's Monday's Margate Cornhole League

Joe Martucci takes his hand at the Margate Cornhole League in the city. The Monday league brings over 200 people to four local resturants to play the popular beach game. 

Monday is the best day of the week for many of the 200 plus strong that come out to the Margate Cornhole League throughout the summer. Four restaurants in town host the teams of two from the city and beyond.

Starting only in 2021, the league has doubled their signups in just a year, with spring and fall matches around, too. Joe Martucci was on the sand at Ventura's Greenhouse in town to get in-game sights and sounds from the players, including the "Surfin' Sisters, and try his hand at cornhole as well.

