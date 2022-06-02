The AC Beer and Music Festival is this weekend, here's Joe Martucci's forecast

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is back and back outside at Bader Field in the resort for the second year in a row.

Jon Henderson, the organizer of the event, calls it the "Super Bowl of East Coast beer festivals," to Atlantic City Weekly.

The weather won't feel like the February football game, but it will be super.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with dew points in the dry 50s. In other words, it'll be as crisp and light and your favorite lager.

High pressure moving from Canada into the Mid-Atlantic will be responsible for the very comfortable outdoors weather.

Saturday's event, running from 2 to 6 p.m. will feature barely a cloud in the sky. With a roughly 10 mph wind from the west or southwest, it will stay warmer, pinning back the sea breeze that would typically come from the ocean side of Atlantic City. Temperatures will hop into and stay in the 70s throughout.

If you're continuing the party into the night, expect a mainly clear evening. Temperatures will slide from the 70s into the 60s by midnight.

Winds will turn to the east for Sunday. While they will stay light, it will bump down temperatures on the thermometer for a bit. Expect temperatures during the event to be around 70 degrees, extremely comfortable, especially in the strong June sun.

If you're heading to the beer festival, lather up on sunscreen, have a great time and drink responsibly.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.