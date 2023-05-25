Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

School's about to let out, but at The Press of Atlantic City weather center, the semester is just getting started.

For the sixth year in a row, the award-winning Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card is back, with weather grades starting for Memorial Day weekend (and I'll need your help, more at the bottom).

Summer 2022 was a good student. Its 3.4 grade point average tied 2019 for the best on record. Let's hope 2023 does even better for our beach businesses, cookouts and lazy days on the boat or sand.

At the end of each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day, I'll select a grade, which you can find on my social media channels. Weekends run from Friday to Sunday, or Friday to Monday on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. The Fourth of July will run from Friday to Tuesday, July 4.

Like in school, anything is possible, from an "A" all the way down to an "F." No, there's never been an "F," but I have given out multiple "D pluses." Does anyone remember Memorial Day weekend 2021? Yuck.

When another season of surf, sand and memories fades like the sinking sun on Labor Day weekend, you'll see the final semester grade video from Ocean City High School.

The grading is subjective. However, like you, during my life I have I lived, vacationed or worked at the Jersey Shore, so I hope we can agree that an "A" means the weekend's weather had:

A high temperature between 75 and 85 degrees

No rain

Anything from a partly sunny to sunny sky. We could all use a few clouds to break up the sun.

Low humidity

A gentle breeze

Since this is a three-day average, a few hours of cloudy sky won't ruin a perfect "A."

At the same time, this is for the whole shore. A weekend where Long Beach Island sees pouring rain while Cape May is dry won't mean an "F" either.

However, generally hitting all five of the marks above will earn a weekend an "A."

This couldn't be done without you. Your shore photos and videos are my boots on the ground during the weekend. Plus, while I join many of you and take a summer vacation, you pick the shore's weather grade.

This year, the readers' choice grade will come right at the beginning, Memorial Day weekend. As you read this, I'm in Italy for a wedding turned vacation, so your help is needed.

On Memorial Day evening, come right back here, get out your red pen and grade this weekend's weather.

Thanks again for following along the past six summers. Whether we work here, live here year round, live here part time or visit here, the Jersey Shore is a special place with the most weather-interested people in the state.

Happy summer, and please remember all of those who died for our freedom this holiday weekend.

Look back through previous years of the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card 2022 - 3.4 grade point average (B+) 2021 - 3.0 grade point average (B) Download PDF 2020 - 3.1 grade point average (B) 2019) 3.4 grade point average (B+) Download PDF 2018) 3.1 grade point average (B) This report card got buried in the sand. We can't find it anywhere! However, it did earn a 3.1 GPA, good enough for a "B".