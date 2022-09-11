The 2022 shore summer weekend weather report card is in, and it's a tie for 1st!

School's in but the grades on the 2022 shore summer weekend weather report card are out and it was a very good student.

After averaging the fifteen weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day, summer of 2022 earned itself a 3.4 grape point average. That mark is tied with 2019 as the best in the five summers that I've been grading the season.

What struck me most about this summer's weekends was the consistency. Sure, 2019 may have had more "A"s than 2022, five compared to three. However, For the first time out of the five summers doing this, no weekend was below a "B".

In all, the three "A"s went with a whopping seven "B+"s and five "B"s.

The best stretch came between the weekend of July 22-24 (we count Fridays here) to the weekend of August 19-21. In it, we rotated between a "B+" and a "A".

The sixth driest summer (June through August) in New Jersey since records started in 1895 attributed to the high grades . So, too did the third hottest summer as well, especially during the typically chilly first weeks of the season.

Combined, they brought drought to Atlantic City on south and Pt. Pleasant on north along the shore by Labor Day.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final summer grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School. You can find that video on our website.

