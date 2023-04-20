It'll be a very comfortable Thursday night across the area. Going into Friday, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be well in the 80s for parts of the area, while other sit low in the 60s. Joe shows who will see what, as well as times out one round of weekend rain.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.