It’s about to get a lot warmer out there. Temperatures will hop five to 10 degrees Thursday compared to Wednesday and then make a similar jump Friday, when we’ll sit just shy of record warmth. This happens as the wildfire spread risk remains elevated.

Thursday will be plenty sunny, just like Wednesday. We did have frost in spots Wednesday morning under the clear sky and light winds. I believe we will be frost free Thursday morning, with lows 35 to 40 degrees inland and 40 to 45 degrees at the shore.

Highs will then soar into the mid-70s inland, with a few 80-degree readings possible well away from the beaches. The cooling sea breeze will crank itself up by late morning, capping temperatures in the low 60s for the day. Either way, still comfortable and good for outdoor events.

Please limit your burning again Thursday. Winds will be fairly light. However, the ground will be even more parched and humidity will remain low.

Thursday evening will fall into the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky. After midnight, lows will range from the mid-40s inland to the mid-50s at the beaches.

Rutgers Maine Field Station, by drone The Rutgers University Marine Field Station in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County, is …

Then get ready for another textbook summer day to wrap up another April week. We’ll have a big gradient in temperatures. Far inland, we’ll be in the upper 80s. Near the Garden State Parkway, it’ll be mid- to lower 80s. Once you get over the bridges, it’s down into the still comfortable lower 70s.

The record high at Atlantic City International Airport is 89 degrees, so I doubt we get there. We have a better shot at the warmest maximum low temperature, which is 57 degrees.

All this warmth can be attributed to high pressure at all levels of the atmosphere. Aloft, the high pressure brings in warmer air, which the warming southerly winds at the surface can tap into.

Earth Day festivities Saturday will wind up OK. However, I did cool down and cloud up the forecast a bit. With a gentle onshore wind, the immediate shore will be in the mid-60s, and most inland areas will be in the upper 70s. 80s should be confined to those in Buena or Bridgeton, well away from the coast. This will happen under increasing cloudiness. It’ll still be plenty warm, just not as warm as my earlier forecast.

There’s better consensus on the weekend rain, too. A period of soaking rain and isolated thunderstorms will likely begin between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday. This will end between 4 and 7 a.m. Sunday. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible with a half-inch to an inch of rain expected. However, our ground is parched. It’ll soak up most of it.

We then get into a cooler pattern for Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s, which is really about seasonable for this time of year. We should be dry, with a breezy Monday ahead.