Sunday will be a dry reprieve between the early weekend storm and another one that will kick off the week. That will bring a washout Monday and more coastal flooding. When that ends, up to 50 mph gusts will blow Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll start with some sunshine Sunday morning. It’ll be fairly seasonable, with morning lows in the upper 20s inland and around 32 degrees at the coast.

High clouds will move in and then thicken as the day goes on. We’ll remain dry, though. That’s great news for the return of the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day parade, which kicks off at 1 p.m., but we’ll have the party started hours before. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s for the city and the shoreline, with upper 40s inland.

It’ll be dry for most of Sunday night, too. Our coastal storm will move off the South Carolina coast during the evening and strengthen as it moves north.

That will keep the precipitation shield to our south. However, the easterly winds will bring coastal flooding between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday night. This will be minor flood stage. That was similar to what we had Saturday night. If you had water on the roads by you then, you’ll have it again here. Don’t drive through the salt water.

Rain will start between 3 and 5 a.m. Monday. Temperatures by this time will be 35 to 40 degrees. Northwestern New Jersey will likely be the only place in the state to snow at the start, given it’ll be around 30 degrees there.

Then, it’s off to the races with rain. It’ll fall for the rest of the day, giving us a washout. Winds will come from the northeast, though it won’t be very breezy. Still, it’ll be raw with daytime highs in the upper 40s.

Localized back bay coastal flooding will be around from roughly 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Up to 3 inches of salt water on the most susceptible bayside roads would be all.

By sunset, low pressure will be as far north as Virginia and pretty strong. Winds will kick up from the east during the evening as the soaking continues.

I am pushing back the end time for the rain to between 8 and 10 p.m. for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. In Ocean County, rain should fall until about midnight.

Rainfall totals should be between 0.4 and 0.8 inches.

More widespread tidal flooding will come overnight, between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Most places will see salt water, with up to 3 inches likely in spots. It’s possible you get lane closures on the Black Horse and White Horse pikes between the mainland and the shore.

Come sunrise Tuesday, the low pressure should be off the Jersey Shore and south of Cape Cod. Interior New England will get blasted with snow.

For us, we’ll get blasted with wind. Winds will come from the north at first, shifting out of the northwest for the afternoon.

Trash cans will tumble around and your SUV or van will sway on the bridges. I did bump up my top gusts to 50 mph, which would be at the shore. It is possible that tree branches will come down or there will be localized power outages here. However, most places should have the usual assortment of toppled trash cans.

A few rain showers will likely fall from 2 to 8 p.m., as moisture wraps around the strengthening low-pressure system. The most favored places for this will be in Ocean and Atlantic counties, closest to the storm.

Given high temperatures during the afternoon will be in the low 40s, I expect this to be rain. Non-accumulating snow cannot be completely ruled out.

It’ll still be gusty during the night. We’ll fall into the 30s during the evening and stay there overnight. Bundle up, as the winds will bring the wind chill down to the low 20s from midnight until early Wednesday morning.

Winds will be come down a notch, but it’ll still be breezy. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s out of the northwest. Temperatures will warm up a bit, too. Highs will be in the mid-40s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.

It likely won’t be the best day for outdoor events, given the wind and chill.

Thursday will be a nice rebound, though. Highs will reach the mid-50s as winds weaken, allowing the sun to work the ground more.

