Sunday was the warmest November night in Atlantic City since records began 140+ years ago

Warmest November AC Night
Joe Martucci

Sunday night's low temperature of 66 degrees, recorded at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, set a record for the warmest low temperature in nearly 150 years of record keeping there.

Sunday's low was two degrees warmer than the previous record of 64 degrees, which was set in 2015, according to Alex Staarmann of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Daily high and low temperatures were first recorded at the marina in December 1873.

Saturday's 64 degree low was also a daily record for that date.

New Monthly Record Margin

A chart showing when new monthly records were broken for minimum high temperatures and maximum low temperatures, like what occurred on Sunday, Nov. 7. Sunday's low temperature was 66 degrees, besting the previous November record by two degrees. 

In past years, daily lows have reached 64 degrees in November on a number of occasions, first in 1971 again in 2015, 2017, 2020 and the most recent one this Saturday.

But Sunday's amazingly balmy 66-degree reading eclipsed all the previous lows and established a new, all-time November record.

Sunday's low was also 8 degrees warmer than the average high for the marina during November, according to the National Weather Service. The Sunday balm was also a low more typically felt in early September or mid-June, weather service records show.

Put another way, it was a low you'd more likely expect to feel in Melbourne Beach, Florida, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The last monthly record to be broken in Atlantic City was July 21, 2019, when the 82-degree low at the marina set the new mark by one degree for new lows in July.

In general, the region has set far more warm temperature records, 15 since 1988. In contrast, the last record low was set on Halloween 1988, when the thermometer registered 26 degrees.

The weekend's record warm low temperatures was all part of a near-record setting start to the month. The average November temperature from Nov. 1 to 6 is the second warmest since 1873.

The record low temperature carried over into the high temperatures, too. By 9:03 a.m. the daily record high of 70 was already bested in Atlantic City. The previous record was set back in 2020.

