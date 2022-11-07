Summery, record breaking warmth turns cool, breezy for Election Day

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is out in Mays Landing outside of the Atlantic County Clerk and Surrogate's Office, one of the many ballot drop box locations for the forecast.
Temperatures reach the 80s, making it historically warm for another day in South Jersey. However, a cold front will put an end to the September like weather. A more seasonable airmass will come in for a breezy Election Day. Coastal flooding will follow.
