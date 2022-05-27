Strong storms then sun, your day-to-day guide to Memorial Day weekend's weather

We watched the leaves turn red only to fall off the trees. We saw the snowiest January in recorded history. We felt the wind blow against our face all spring long.

Late spring storm keeping some Jersey Shore beaches closed NORTH WILDWOOD — Erosion from a late spring storm will keep some beaches at the Jersey Shore…

Now, “summer” is here. Of course, the season doesn’t officially begin until June 1 (climatologically speaking) or June 21 (astronomically speaking). But the filled beaches, scores of people barbecuing outside and rumble of boats in the water are here with Memorial Day weekend.

This kickoff-to-summer weekend will have rain, storms, sun and, eventually, heat.

All in all, it’ll be a better weather weekend than last year’s version. Flooding from the rain, flooding from the tides, damaging winds and the chilliest Saturday and Sunday period between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends all gripped the region. A sunny Monday was the only thing preventing the weekend from getting an “F”.

This year, my prediction is a “B” in my shore summer weekend weather report card. The shore’s weather gets better as the weekend goes on.

Joe Martucci's summer weekend report card Summer 2021 was a good student when you look at the weather for each weekend. However, its f…

If inland is where you will work and play this weekend, expect improving conditions as well. Friday and Saturday will be stormy. I optimistically expect a dry Sunday with Monday the warmest, while not staying too humid.

Here’s what to expect each part of the weekend.

Friday

The potential for severe weather and flooding rain will be present late in the day. A mostly cloudy start with areas of drizzle and fog will be around to kick off the weekend. Temperatures will feel pretty summery, staying in the low 60s with humidity in the air.

Winds will be from the south for the day, which will keep it humid. Between the clouds and the onshore wind, highs will reach about 70 degrees as the beaches are unlocked in Wildwood, Ocean City and Atlantic City. We’ll be higher in the 70s inland.

Then, between 2 and 4 p.m., the fog will go away. Winds will turn to the southwest. At the same time, showers and thunderstorms will work in from the west.

Rounds of showers and storms will continue straight through the rest of the day and into Friday night.

For the storms before sunset, the potential for damaging winds and small hail will be there, especially well inland, like Deerfield Township or Hammonton. Cut down loose, big, hanging tree branches, secure loose objects and keep your devices charged in case of a power outage. In a few spots throughout the region, flooded roads, streams and creeks will be around, with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

While unlikely, a tornado cannot be ruled out far inland either.

The severe weather threat will drop into the night. However, the flooding-rain risk will remain. Given the darkness, it will be hard to see those (limited) areas that have flood waters. At the least, you’ll want the poncho if you’re outside with the scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the 60-to-65 degree range.

SaturdayHeading to the beaches, bays or pools could be OK here. However, if you can hold off until Sunday or Monday, that would be best if you’re making the drive to the shore.

An area of low pressure at all levels of the atmosphere will be overhead, and a cold front will pass late in the day.

The combination of the two means a shower or storm can’t be ruled out at any part of the day. However, I can offer a little more than that.

The driest times will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In fact, many of you will be 100% dry then. Before and after these times, spotty showers and storms will be around. We’ll even see periods of sunshine during the day.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s oceanside. Winds will peak late morning as winds turn from the southwest to the southeast on a sea breeze.

Inland, away from the sea breeze, highs will be in the low 80s.

Isolated showers and storms will be present Saturday evening. Most will be dry. We’ll slide through the 70s and upper 60s. Between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., we’ll be dry and clear out.

Sunday

This is the biggest change from previous days. I’m going with a dry day. The reason for the change is that the low-pressure system mentioned Saturday should weaken and slide offshore. That will allow high pressure to move in from the south, nearing New Jersey.

We’ll go with a mix of sun and clouds for the day. The dew points will lower into the dry 50s, making it not only sunny, but not sticky as well.

Morning temperatures will start around 60 degrees, 50s in the rural pinelands. Into the afternoon, highs will reach into the mid-70s at the shore again. Inland towns will be around 80. Winds will be weak from the west and should allow that cooling sea breeze to come back in.

Sunday evening will be very comfortable, falling into the 70s and 60s.

Memorial Day We’ll start to cook inland, though the onshore sea breeze front should keep the shore more pleasant.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine, with just a few clouds with offshore high pressure in charge. A pocket of warm air about a half-mile up will be overhead. That will lift inland towns to the upper 80s. Bayside towns like Somers Point will be in the lower 80s.

Meanwhile, life will be at ease with an ocean breeze. Highs at the shore will be in the mid-70s again. Memorial services, a beach trip or a walk on the boardwalk will be great.

Beyond A stronger offshore wind will sizzle both the beach and the mainland Tuesday. We’ll get into the upper 80s at the shore, our hottest day of the year at the coast. Inland will be in the 90s. We’ll stay very warm to hot through Thursday. After that looks to be cool and unsettled.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.