The sun shines over a quiet beach near Cape May Lighthouse in May 2020. 

Sunday will kick off a three-day streak of dry weather. There will be a little something for everyone, too; it will range from not too hot to not too humid Sunday, and feature sultry, balmy air Tuesday.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the upper 60s on the mainland, with low 70s at the shore, right on target for early August. By the skin of our teeth, the streak of consecutive days with a low temperature over 70 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport actually was snapped Friday at 21. It dropped to 69 degrees, and the only reason it did was because rain-cooled air from our powerful thunderstorms Friday evening came through. The old record was way in the rearview mirror, at 14, in 1984. Incredible, incredible persistence of warmth and something we’ll see more of in the decades ahead. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina is still holding strong at 29 days chasing the 33-day streak in 2018.

High pressure will build in the wake of an upper level area of low-pressure system which was responsible for Friday night’s storms, which, by the way, broke a rainfall record at Atlantic City International Airport with 3.17 inches of rain. Winds will be calm but eventually turn to the southwest. Even with the southwest winds, though, our dew points will be lower, in the mid- to upper 60s. Aided by plenty of sunshine, beach trips, fishing trips, outdoor projects and more will all be excellent. High temperatures will rise into the low and mid-80s.

If you’re trying to hang onto the weekend as long as possible Sunday night, you’ll be in for a treat. We’ll have a mainly clear sky, and temperatures will be comfortable, sliding into the 70s during the evening. Overnight, it will turn more sticky, so keep the air conditioner or fans on. Low temperatures will be 70 to 75, responding to the higher dew points.

Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. It will be sultry out. Each morning will start with sunshine, mixing with a few afternoon clouds. The rain chances will be close to 0%. That’s been the case for Monday for a while, but even now, Tuesday looks to hold out dry, as a strong upper level low-pressure system looks to take its time to come in. That Tuesday forecast can change, but if you have outdoor activities going on, expect them to be OK for now.

Highs in Weymouth Township and inland spots will be around 90, feeling like 100 during the middle of the day. Southwest winds will allow for a sea breeze to develop, so expect mid-80s there.

Wednesday’s forecast will feature nearly the same heat and humidity. However, at this point, that low-pressure system looks to come in. Afternoon storms looks likely, and severe weather will not be ruled out.

