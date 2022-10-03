Stalled remnants of Ian flood South Jersey barrier island roads

The remnants of Hurricane Ian continued their slog through the state Monday, battering the Jersey Shore and stirring up high tides that flooded island roads, stranded motorists and cut off homeowners during high tide.

Ian, which arrived weakened but still potent, has been around since the weekend, arriving with the heavy rain Friday night into Saturday, then dishing out strong winds Sunday and on Monday.

More of same, including moderate tidal flooding is expected Tuesday and Wednesday before the storm, blocked by other pressure systems from moving out, leaves the state.

The lingering storm has left emergency responders busy closing roads and exhorting motorists and sightseers to avoided flood-prone zones.

At a news conference in Atlantic City Monday, Fire Chief Scott Evans said some have needed help from first responders, and that was even before the flood waters began severely rising in the afternoon.

“Stay home, and don’t go out if you have to,” Evans said.

Around 4 p.m. rising waters began closing off access to the Atlantic City, as floodwaters closed off inbound lanes on Route 40 and outbound lanes attempting to get on Exit 2 of the Atlantic City Expressway. Road closures were also reported by officials that hour to Melrose and New Jersey avenues, as well as Fairmount and Mississippi avenues. While some of these roads were typical of the nuisance, minor flood stage seen roughly two dozen times a year. Many roads don’t flood regularly.

The remnants of Ian brought moderate stage tidal flooding for Cape May, Atlantic and part of Ocean county. In Atlantic City, the tide was the highest since January 3.

In Long Beach Island, Harvey Cedars reported up to moderate beach erosion on there shores, as northeast wind gusts regularly topped 45 mph, reaching as high as 55 mph on Sunday. Cliffs of sand were seen on the beaches as storm-churned waves pulled sand out to sea.

The storm will be noted for its length, spanning six days from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

The storm, which is a counter-clockwise low pressure system at the surface and aloft, is a part of a broader weather pattern.

Known as the “omega block” it is a notoriously slow moving system that’s shaped like the Greek letter omega. Roughly 10 to 20 thousand feet high, a high pressure system to the north and two low pressure systems to the south and west as well as the south and east are present.

Besides being a very slow-moving storm, the remnants of Ian will likely be best known for its versatility — no one facet of the storm has been particularly extreme, but all have been felt.

As the high tide began to fill in on Monday afternoon, Mike McNally and his neighbors in Strathmere moved their cars to the highest spot in the neighborhood, but were not concerned about the storm. He has lived in the community since 1970.

“We get this all the time,” McNally said.

Power outages peaked at around 1,500 Atlantic City Electric customers on Sunday afternoon, most of which were in Egg Harbor Township. While Ocean City, Tuckerton, Seaside Heights and Bayville all gusted at or above 60 mph, typical of a strong nor’easter, no official wind damage was reported to the National Weather Service.

Rain did cause roadway flooding in Long Beach Island on Monday morning, during low tide. However, issues were not widespread.

Eagleswood, Ocean County had the highest totals as of noon Monday, with a storm total of 6.64 inches of rain. Vineland also topped six inches of rain, while much of southeastern New Jersey was between three and six inches of rain.

A similar significant tide is expected Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening. Additionally, nuisance flooding was expected during the early Tuesday morning, early Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening high tides. As a result, at the request of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Monday extended free parking at the Wave Garage on Fairmount and Mississippi avenues until Thursday.

