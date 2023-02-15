Ready. Set. Spring. High temperatures will be well into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday inland, with shore towns staying above average as well. A storm will then bring rain Thursday p.m. and Friday morning.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be between 40 and 45 degrees. It actually got milder overnight, as southerly winds and cloud cover bumped up temperatures.

We’ll have a mostly cloudy morning as a weak cold front brings some gray sky our way.

Winds will get a little breezy out of the south, changing to the southwest. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

As is typical from January until September, southwest winds will cool the immediate coasts, so highs will be in the mid-50s there. That’s still mild but much cooler than over the bridges. Expect Linwood and towns along the Garden State Parkway to be in the mid-60s. Go farther inland to Buena Vista Township and it should be in the upper 60s.

Get out and enjoy. It’ll be good to leave the windows open, too.

The cold front will pass late afternoon. There won’t be cold air, though. It’ll just clear out the clouds in time for sunset. Winds will turn to the west briefly but then go back to the southwest.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s. We should bottom out in the mid-40s around midnight. Then we’ll climb up the thermometer for the second half of the night.

Thursday will be just about as mild as Wednesday. However, it will be damp. It’ll feel like April showers on a February day.

Focus outdoor activities on the morning. Between noon and 2 p.m., rain showers will get us. The most rain will be north of the Atlantic City Expressway, closer to the warm front that will pass through. Showers will fall through 7 and 9 p.m.

We’ll be south of the warm front and east of the cold front Thursday night, the “warm sector” as we call it in the weather world. We’ll stay in the 60s and 50s during the evening. That’s more like May than February.

Eventually, the cold front will cut through, bringing rain showers, a new wind direction and cooler temperatures.

Rain will begin between 3 and 5 a.m. and end 9 to 11 a.m. Rain will be hit or miss during this time. Winds will flip from the southwest to the northwest and turn breezy, sustained 15 to 20 mph.

After 11 a.m., sunshine will come back out. The cold air doesn’t come just yet, so I believe highs will be well into the 50s Friday. However, after dark, we’ll slide down into the 40s, 30s and 20s Friday night.

Factor in the wind chill, and it should feel like the teens come Saturday morning.

Finally, we’ve been locked into the same pattern recently — mild to start the week, very mild for the end of the week, with rain. Then, we get seasonable for the weekend. That’s probably the case next week, too.