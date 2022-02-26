Spring fever brings record highs Wednesday

Feb. 23 felt more like April 23 as record highs were tied or broken across the region.

Long standing climate recording sites in Atlantic City International Airport, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, Millville and Lower Township all have daily records for 2022.

At ACY, the high of 72 degrees tied the record high temperature for the date. Records at the airport go back to 1943.

Millville set a new record high with a 73 degree reading. Records there go back to 1947.

In Lower Township, where records stretch back to 1894 and are currently taken by award winning observer Wayne Roop, the high of 70 degrees is a new Feb. 23 record.

National weather observer award presented to Lower Township man LOWER TOWNSHIP — Each night around midnight, Wayne Roop goes out to the weather station in h…

It was in Atlantic City, though, where the biggest margin of defeat for the record high was seen. The thermometer rose to 69 degrees, but the previous daily record was only 62 degrees.

In general, the high temperatures on Feb. 23 are the average high temperatures during mid to late May.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.