South Jersey's top 10 weather events of 2022

The top 10 weather events of 2022 encapsulates the wide range of weather we have. Notable events spanned winter, spring, summer and fall. Drought, heat, cold, snow, rain, coastal flooding and heat all made the cut.

Each event brought its own impacts to both health and property.

10) Historic rainfall floods LBI on Aug. 22

The northern half of Long Beach Island was flooded out the morning of Aug. 22, as a cluster of small storm cells dropped historic rainfall amounts in a matter of minutes.

Harvey Cedars reported 2.16 inches of rain between 5:35 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. However, the rain was so heavy that it caused the sensor on Long Beach Boulevard to reset itself, so the actual total was likely higher than what was reported.

According to the National Weather Service's Hydrometeorological Design Studies Center, that amount of rain in that time had a .1% chance of happening.

The heavy rain also expanded outward to parts of Ocean County, flooding streets, closing bridges and stranding drivers.

9) Remnants of Ian

What will likely go down as a more than $50 billion storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the remnants of Ian also brought impacts to the Jersey Shore from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

Oakcrest High School, as well as Brigantine and Ocean City schools had either delayed openings or closings due to the storm. Major beach erosion was seen in towns like Beach Haven, Strathmore and Avalon, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Daily rainfall records were set Saturday and Sunday at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City as well as Atlantic City International Airport.

Gusts topped 60 mph, bringing spotty power outages to parts of South Jersey over the weekend. One of the remarkable features of this storm was its length--it lingered for six days in our region.

8) From record highs to heavy snow Jan. 2-3

2022 got off to an eventful start. Coastal flooding, which started on New Year's Eve, carried into the New Year. On the thermometer, New Year's Day had a high around 60 degrees. Jan. 2 then broke daily high temperature records at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City (62 degrees), Atlantic City International Airport (62 degrees) and Millville (62 degrees).

That was followed the next day by the largest snowfall in four years.

Up to 14.8 inches of snow blanketed South Jersey and South Jersey only as a nor'easter moved off the North Carolina and targeted the region with laser-like accuracy.

More than a foot of snow was seen in parts of the area. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia near the airport, only an inch of snow fell, while farther up the shore, Long Branch only reported flurries.

Still, that was only the second most impactful snowstorm to hit South Jersey that month. For more on that, keep reading.

7) Drought, twice

For as much snow as the winter received, February and especially March were drier than usual.

Between Mar. 8 and Apr. 5, nearly all locations south of Route 30 were in a "moderate" drought, the entry stage to the four categories of drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

While rain was plentiful and regular for late spring into mid-summer, dry, hot weather in August prompted drought to rear its head again. This time it'd be worse.

Drought was present somewhere in South Jersey from Aug. 16 to Dec. 6. "Severe" drought was put in place for much of Cape May County, as well as parts of Atlantic and Cumberland County for the month of September. It was the first drought to happen since fall 2010. It was also Cape May County's longest drought in 20 years.

6) A record hot August

New Jersey ended the last month of meteorological summer with a sizzle. The statewide average of 77.0 degrees was the hottest in the 128-year history of record observations, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

An eight day stretch from Aug. 2-9 helped secure the top mark in the state, with high temperatures above 90 degrees in much of inland South Jersey all of these days.

Even the lows were hot--a record maximum low temperature was set in Millville on Aug. 7, with a 76-degree reading. Two days later, Millville and Atlantic City International Airport would set records for warmest lows, with 79 degrees and 78 degrees, respectively.

Eight of the ten warmest Augusts since 1895 have occurred since 2001.

5) Dry air sparks wildfire flames June 19-20

The largest New Jersey wildfire since 2007 engulfed 15,000 plus acres in Wharton State Forest, thanks to bone dry air.

The largest New Jersey wildfire since 2007 engulfed 15,000 plus acres in Wharton State Forest, thanks to bone dry air.

The fire developed on June 19 near Batsto. As the fire spread, one campground was evacuated, Batsto Village was closed off and water activities on the Mullica as well as Batsto Rivers were also suspended near the blaze. Smoke was visibile as far away as Ocean City, over 25 miles to the southeast. The plume was so dense, weather radar picked it up.

The combination of sunshine, very dry air and gusty winds primed the region for a blaze, which was likely caused by an illegal campfire.

On the positive side, no one was killed or injured in the fire. Fire burn is also a natural part of the ecosystem, reducing leaf little, which allows the establishment of desirable plants.

4) Eight day coastal storm slogs South Jersey on May 6-14

Call it the "Energizer Bunny," or the "Everlasting Gobstopper" storm. The nor'easter from May 6 to 14 brought over a week of dreary, miserable weather for all, with destruction for some.

The long, slow moving low pressure system went from the Midwest into New Jersey. From there, it went southeast into Bermuda, blocked by high pressure to the north. High pressure to the east then curled the storm to the Southeastern United States' coast. From there, it went back up to New Jersey and finally went out to sea.

A building under construction collapsed in Middle Township by the fierce offshore winds, which blew for nine straight days, toppling trees and damaging properties.

The top wind gust of 61 at Atlantic City International Airport was just below Sandy's top wind gust of 64. Tuckerton reported a 70 mph gust.

3) Nov. 6-8 heat feels like Labor Day

It was already warm to start off the month of November, but Nov. 6-8 made it feels more like Labor Day weekend than fall.

It was already warm to start off the month of November, but Nov. 6-8 made it feels more like Labor Day weekend than fall.

A 66-degree low temperature in Atlantic City on Sunday, Nov. 7 bested the previous November record for warmest low by two degrees. The 66-degree mark was eight degrees above the average high temperature for the date.

The following day an 81-degree high sizzled the city. That mark was the average high temperature for Melbourne Beach, Florida, and people took advantage of the tropical weather to enjoy a rare November beach day.

2) Dec. 22-26 storm and Christmas bitter blast

Events like this are good reason to wait until the end of the year to complete the top 10.

An arctic cold front brought significant coastal flooding, heavy rain, strong winds and the first snow of the season on Dec. 22-23. Strong onshore winds and the New Moon brought moderate to even major flood stage during that Friday morning's high tide.

North of Long Beach Island in Ocean County, many spots had their worst flooding since Superstorm Sandy. In Atlantic City, high water police vehicles rescued two stranded cars in the flood water. Up to 18 inches of water was seen on Shore Road near Illinois Avenue in Absecon.

Wind gusts peaked at 60 mph in Fortescue, with 50mph windsw recorded in several locations. Power outages and wind damage was limited. One to two inches of rain fell.

Then came the cold.

Temperatures fell from the dawn high of 55 to 59 degrees to between 15 and 25 degrees by sunset.

Atlantic City International Airport and Millville both saw the fourth largest crash in temperatures for any month on record with a 48 degree drop between early Friday morning and early Saturday morning.

On the morning of Dec. 24, residents shivered through wind chills of negative 11 degrees in Greenwich Township, Cumberland County and negative 8 degrees in Atlantic City.

When the Dec. 24 and 25 temperatures were combined, it wound up being the third coldest holiday stretch on record at ACY. Only Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 1989 and 1983 were colder. It was the fifth coldest in Atlantic City’s 150-year period of record.

1) The Blizzard of 2022

For Jersey Shore snow lovers, this Jan. 28-29 nor'easter was as good as it gets.

Heavy snow hugged areas near the coast and near the coast only. Incredibly, not a drop of rain fell, as is the case in most nor'easters.

Nearly every town along and east of the Garden State Parkway saw between 12 to 21 inches of snow, from Cape May to Sandy Hook. Bayville, in Ocean County, took the top spot with 21 inches.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed that blizzard criteria was met overnight from Jan. 28-29 on the coastal strip. A blizzard is defined as three or more hours of visibility reductions to one quarter mile or less due to falling or blowing snow, and sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or greater, according to the NWS.

This storm pushed January 2022 to the snowiest January on record at Atlantic City International Airport. The 33.2 inches smashed the previous record of 20.3 inches.

