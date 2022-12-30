South Jersey's top 10 weather events of 2022

The top 10 weather events of 2022 encapsulates the wide range of weather we have. Notable events spanned winter, spring, summer and fall. Drought, heat, cold, snow, rain, coastal flooding and heat all made the cut.
Each event brought its own impacts to both health and property.
10) Historic rainfall floods LBI on Aug. 22
Extremely heavy rain in Surf City early Monday morning was more than a 1-in-200 year event, part of a small storm cell that brought flooding to Ocean County. Torrential rain brought flash flooding to North Fourth Street and Barnegat Avenue in town Monday. (Tracey Knewitz / Submitted)
The northern half of Long Beach Island was flooded out the morning of Aug. 22, as a cluster of small storm cells dropped historic rainfall amounts in a matter of minutes.
Harvey Cedars reported 2.16 inches of rain between 5:35 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. However, the rain was so heavy that it caused the sensor on Long Beach Boulevard to reset itself, so the actual total was likely higher than what was reported.
According to the National Weather Service's Hydrometeorological Design Studies Center, that amount of rain in that time had a .1% chance of happening.
The heavy rain also expanded outward to parts of Ocean County, flooding streets, closing bridges and stranding drivers.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the remnants of Ian also brought impacts to the Jersey Shore from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.
Oakcrest High School, as well as Brigantine and Ocean City schools had either delayed openings or closings due to the storm. Major beach erosion was seen in towns like Beach Haven, Strathmore and Avalon, according to the
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Daily rainfall records were set Saturday and Sunday at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City as well as Atlantic City International Airport.
Gusts topped 60 mph, bringing spotty power outages to parts of South Jersey over the weekend. One of the remarkable features of this storm was its length--it lingered for six days in our region.
8) From record highs to heavy snow Jan. 2-3
2022 got off to an eventful start. Coastal flooding, which started on New Year's Eve, carried into the New Year. On the thermometer, New Year's Day had a high around 60 degrees. Jan. 2 then broke daily high temperature records at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City (62 degrees), Atlantic City International Airport (62 degrees) and Millville (62 degrees).
That was followed the next day by the largest snowfall in four years.
Up to 14.8 inches of snow blanketed South Jersey and South Jersey only as a nor'easter moved off the North Carolina and targeted the region with laser-like accuracy.
More than a foot of snow was seen in parts of the area. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia near the airport, only an inch of snow fell, while farther up the shore, Long Branch only reported flurries.
Still, that was only the second most impactful snowstorm to hit South Jersey that month. For more on that, keep reading.
Many dogs were loving the snow along the Ocean City Boardwalk during the first snowfall of the season, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
For as much snow as the winter received, February and especially March were drier than usual.
Between Mar. 8 and Apr. 5, nearly all locations south of Route 30 were in a "moderate" drought, the entry stage to the four categories of drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
While rain was plentiful and regular for late spring into mid-summer, dry, hot weather in August prompted drought to rear its head again. This time it'd be worse.
Drought was present somewhere in South Jersey from Aug. 16 to Dec. 6. "Severe" drought was put in place for much of Cape May County, as well as parts of Atlantic and Cumberland County for the month of September. It was the first drought to happen since fall 2010. It was also Cape May County's longest drought in 20 years.
New Jersey ended the last month of meteorological summer with a sizzle. The statewide average of 77.0 degrees was the hottest in the 128-year history of record observations, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.
An eight day stretch from Aug. 2-9 helped secure the top mark in the state, with high temperatures above 90 degrees in much of inland South Jersey all of these days.
Even the lows were hot--a record maximum low temperature was set in Millville on Aug. 7, with a 76-degree reading. Two days later, Millville and Atlantic City International Airport would set records for warmest lows, with 79 degrees and 78 degrees, respectively.
Eight of the ten warmest Augusts since 1895 have occurred since 2001.
5) Dry air sparks wildfire flames June 19-20
The largest New Jersey wildfire since 2007 engulfed 15,000 plus acres in Wharton State Forest, thanks to bone dry air.
The fire developed on June 19 near Batsto. As the fire spread, one campground was evacuated, Batsto Village was closed off and water activities on the Mullica as well as Batsto Rivers were also suspended near the blaze. Smoke was visibile as far away as Ocean City, over 25 miles to the southeast. The plume was so dense, weather radar picked it up.
The combination of sunshine, very dry air and gusty winds primed the region for a blaze, which was likely caused by an illegal campfire.
On the positive side, no one was killed or injured in the fire. Fire burn is also a natural part of the ecosystem, reducing leaf little, which allows the establishment of desirable plants.
4) Eight day coastal storm slogs South Jersey on May 6-14
Call it the "Energizer Bunny," or the "Everlasting Gobstopper" storm. The nor'easter from May 6 to 14 brought over a week of dreary, miserable weather for all, with destruction for some.
The long, slow moving low pressure system went from the Midwest into New Jersey. From there, it went southeast into Bermuda, blocked by high pressure to the north. High pressure to the east then curled the storm to the Southeastern United States' coast. From there, it went back up to New Jersey and finally went out to sea.
A building under construction collapsed in Middle Township by the fierce offshore winds, which blew for nine straight days, toppling trees and damaging properties.
A home under construction in Cape May Court House was mostly destroyed due to Saturday’s high winds and rain.
Chris Doyle, Staff Writer
The top wind gust of 61 at Atlantic City International Airport was just below Sandy's top wind gust of 64. Tuckerton reported a 70 mph gust.
3) Nov. 6-8 heat feels like Labor Day
It was already warm to start off the month of November, but Nov. 6-8 made it feels more like Labor Day weekend than fall.
A 66-degree low temperature in Atlantic City on Sunday, Nov. 7 bested the previous November record for warmest low by two degrees. The 66-degree mark was eight degrees above the average high temperature for the date.
The following day an 81-degree high sizzled the city. That mark was the average high temperature for Melbourne Beach, Florida, and people took advantage of the tropical weather to enjoy a rare November beach day.
Historic Towne of Smithville on Sunday
Chris Doyle, Staff Writer
2) Dec. 22-26 storm and Christmas bitter blast
A high-water vehicle from the Atlantic City Police Department rescued two cars stranded in flood water Friday morning. Moderate flood stage was seen along most of the Jersey Shore, bringing hours of tidal flooding before a rapid freeze later that day.
Atlantic City Department of Emergency Management, provided
Events like this are good reason to wait until the end of the year to complete the top 10.
An arctic cold front brought significant coastal flooding, heavy rain, strong winds and the first snow of the season on Dec. 22-23. Strong onshore winds and the New Moon brought moderate to even major flood stage during that Friday morning's high tide.
North of Long Beach Island in Ocean County, many spots had their worst flooding since Superstorm Sandy. In Atlantic City, high water police vehicles rescued two stranded cars in the flood water. Up to 18 inches of water was seen on Shore Road near Illinois Avenue in Absecon.
Wind gusts peaked at 60 mph in Fortescue, with 50mph windsw recorded in several locations. Power outages and wind damage was limited. One to two inches of rain fell.
Temperatures fell from the dawn high of 55 to 59 degrees to between 15 and 25 degrees by sunset.
Atlantic City International Airport and Millville both saw the fourth largest crash in temperatures for any month on record with a 48 degree drop between early Friday morning and early Saturday morning.
On the morning of Dec. 24, residents shivered through wind chills of negative 11 degrees in Greenwich Township, Cumberland County and negative 8 degrees in Atlantic City.
When the Dec. 24 and 25 temperatures were combined, it wound up being the third coldest holiday stretch on record at ACY. Only Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 1989 and 1983 were colder. It was the fifth coldest in Atlantic City’s 150-year period of record.
The Blizzard of 2022 brought the biggest snow in 12 years, blizzard conditions to the Jersey Shore and helped make January the snowiest on record.
For Jersey Shore snow lovers, this Jan. 28-29 nor'easter was as good as it gets.
Heavy snow hugged areas near the coast and near the coast only. Incredibly, not a drop of rain fell, as is the case in most nor'easters.
Nearly every town along and east of the Garden State Parkway saw between 12 to 21 inches of snow, from Cape May to Sandy Hook. Bayville, in Ocean County, took the top spot with 21 inches.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed that blizzard criteria was met overnight from Jan. 28-29 on the coastal strip. A blizzard is defined as three or more hours of visibility reductions to one quarter mile or less due to falling or blowing snow, and sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or greater, according to the NWS.
This storm pushed January 2022 to the snowiest January on record at Atlantic City International Airport. The 33.2 inches smashed the previous record of 20.3 inches.
GALLERY: Snow photos around South Jersey
On January 29 2022, in Pleasantville, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Snow on the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Images from a desolate Atlantic City during the blizzard. Atlantic City, NJ. January 29, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
013022-pac-nws-snowstorm
The Atlantic City Boardwalk is covered in snow during Saturday's blizzard.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
A snow plow makes its way along an Ocean City street on Saturday morning. Ocean City officials said they would concentrate efforts on keeping major routes cleared through the day. In a message before the storm, Mayor Jay Gillian asked residents to look after each other, clear the area around fire hydrants and stay off the roads until the crews could finish the cleanup.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
An Ocean City Police vehicle heads along a recently-plowed section of West Avenue Saturday morning. Strong winds piled the heavy snow in drifts. Ocean City officials said they would concentrate efforts on keeping major routes cleared through the day.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
Two plows had just cleared this section of West Avenue Saturday morning, and the snow was falling hard. Ocean City officials said they would concentrate efforts on keeping major routes cleared through the day. In a message before the storm, Mayor Jay Gillian asked residents to look after each other, clear the area around fire hydrants and stay off the roads until the crews could finish the cleanup.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
Strong winds meant deep snowdrifts along the shore, including along this side street in Ocean City Saturday morning.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
By late morning Saturday, Ocean City started to dig its way out, even as the snow continued to fall. There were deep drifts along the sidewalks.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
The snow was still falling late Saturday morning as Ian Hudson dug out his front walk in Ocean City.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
The snow is still falling late Saturday morning as Ian Hudson digs out his front walk in Ocean City.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
Steve Simone, joined by Reese, digs out from the deep snow in Ocean City on Saturday morning.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Snow dog.jpg
Fletcher the Brittany springer spaniel is checking out the snow Saturday morning in Ocean City.
BILL BARLOW, Staff Writer
Snow in Mays Landing.jpg
Snow fall in the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township on Saturday morning.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Snow in EHT.jpg
A small path cleared away for Chewie Pickle Grote to take care of business in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday morning.
DAN GROTE, Staff Writer
Snow in OC.jpg
Snow in Ocean City.
BILL BARLOW, Staff Writer
Snow in Mays Landing.jpg
South Jersey is looking like the ice planet Hoth from Star Wars this morning.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Snow in Mays Landing.jpg
Cash, an English setter, treks through the snow in the the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Snow in Atlantic City (1).jpg
Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling out their windows Saturday morning, as Winter Storm Kenan devoured the city Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer
Snow in Atlantic City (2).jpg
Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling out their windows Saturday morning, as Winter Storm Kenan devoured the city Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer
Snow in Atlantic City (3).jpg
Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling out their windows Saturday morning, as a blizzard hit the city Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer
Snow in Atlantic City (4).jpg
Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling out their windows Saturday morning, as Winter Storm Kenan devoured the city Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer
Snow in Atlantic City (5).jpg
Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling out their windows Saturday morning, as Winter Storm Kenan devoured the city Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer
Snow in Atlantic City (6).jpg
Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling out their windows Saturday morning, as Winter Storm Kenan devoured the city Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer
Snow in Atlantic City (7).jpg
Pule Desilve, a worker at The Playground adult entertainment store on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, said it might be a busy day at the store Saturday, despite the blizzard.t
Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer
drivewaysnow.jpg
Matthew Desiderio does some shoveling in his driveway in the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
oceanacressnow.jpg
Snow builds up on the corner of Beach Lane and Nautilus Drive in the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
snowplows.jpg
Stafford Township crew work to clear the streets in the Ocean Acres section Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
snowplowstuck.jpg
A plow truck briefly gets stuck turning the corner while clearing streets in the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
013022-pac-nws-snowstorm
Plows set about clearing the streets as snow continued to fall Saturday in Atlantic City.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
013022-pac-nws-snowstorm
Atlantic City residents begin to clear the streets and sidewalks during Saturday’s blizzard.
Kristian Gonyea photos, for The Press
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
The Ocean City Boardwalk was all but deserted Saturday afternoon. Crews worked through the night and day clearing roadways during the heavy weekend snow.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
A surfer crosses the Ocean City Boardwalk to paddle into overhead waves on Saturday. Several surfers were in nearby.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
Several surfers were out in the storm-powered waves and below-freezing temperatures Saturday.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
The Ocean City Boardwalk was all but deserted Saturday afternoon. Crews worked through the night and day clearing roadways during the heavy weekend snow.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
013022-pac-gal-snowphotos
A woman and her dog head off the Ocean City beach after she took some images of the storm-powered surf.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Linwood, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. Shannon Funk and her dog Rocky, a Newfoundland Standard Poodle, out for a stroll by the bike path.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Linwood, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. (l-r) Rose Canales and Angel Gonzalez busy at clearing off their car and driveway.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Linwood, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. (l-r) Riley Kolmer, 9, and Camryn Dileo, 10, fly down the slopes on the Mainland Regional High School athletic field.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Linwood, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. (l-r) Dan Mascione and Douglas Hartmann work on clearing out Dan's cars and driveway.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Linwood, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. (l-r) Serena D'Anna, Lara D'Anna, Amy Engle, Colleen McCully, Kevin Akeret, and Stephanie Beritsky, all neighbors in Northfield, take a walk down the bike path, as they celebrate Lara's birthday.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Linwood, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. (l-r) Jelani Gandy and William Gandy help to clear out a neighbor's driveway on Dee Drive.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Linwood, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. Rev. David Yun, pastor at Central United Methodist Church, works on clearing out a section of sidewalk on Marvin Ave.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Linwood, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. Linwood resident Marley enjoying the snowdrifts at the Linwood Country Club.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
On January 29 2022, in Absecon, residents get busy digging out of the piles of snow that came from the latest nor'easter. Absecon resident Anthony Geiger, worked at building this igloo type structure for his kids for over 5 hours, but didn't mind it because he said his family were snow people.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012922-pac-gal-snowcleanup
