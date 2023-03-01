It's more the winter that wasn't.

"Sure, there have been a few cold mornings, but it hasn’t been too bad," said Shaun Smith, of Atlantic City.

Record low snowfall, a record mild start to the year and days in the 60s, even 70s, have all been common this climatological winter, or December, January and February.

With few bitterly cold days and even fewer with snow, the feeling around South Jersey is that people are OK with a winter that's felt more like Richmond, Virginia, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

"Typically one would expect a warmer/wetter pattern for our area, but we have been gifted a double whammy of well-above-normal temperatures and well-below-normal snowfall since January," said Marc Franz Jr., of Lacey Township.

Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township recorded 0.3 inches of snow during metrological winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That's the lowest since records began in 1945-46.

Estell Manor had 0.5 inches of snow, the second lowest, with the period of record dating to 1966-67.

Lower Township reported 1 inch of snow, one of the lowest as well.

"Is this the result of ... La Niña? Or just payback for having the most snowfall in the state in 2021-22? Probably both," Franz said.

Temperature-wise, Atlantic City International had an average temperature of 40.1 degrees, the fourth warmest meteorological winter since records began. Millville was the fourth warmest as well.

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was the seventh warmest, according to records dating to December 1873.

The winter would have wound up the warmest on record even if December was an average month, instead of below average, the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist said.

December wound up below the 1991-2020 climate average at both the airport and marina by 1.4 and 0.9 degrees, respectively.

Most of the days were below average. Dec. 24-26 wound up being historically cold, highlighted by the coldest Christmas Eve on record.

Since the ball dropped on New Year's Eve, though, it's been nothing but mild. January was so above average at the airport, at 42.5 degrees, that it was nearly as warm as the March average of 42.6 degrees. In Atlantic City, January was warmer than two other Aprils in its history.

"The winter so far has been great for this sunrise photographer. I don’t think I have missed a day on the beach because the weather has been that great," Smith said.

February wasn't as above average as January but still wound up very mild, placing in the top seven for the airport, Atlantic City (second) and Millville. Like winter as a whole, South Jersey essentially lived through an average February in Richmond, roughly 125 miles south of Atlantic City.

The lack of polar vortex and a La Niña pattern, characterized by cooler than average waters off the Pacific coast of Ecuador, along the equator, led to the balmy winter.

"I'm a big fan of warm weather, but when weather is warmer on a regular basis during what is supposed to be the coldest month of the year, it's hard not to say something's wrong," said Jessica Webster, of Estell Manor.

For much of the winter, a ridge of high pressure hovered over the Southeastern United States. Ridges typically bring mild, dry weather during the winter.

During December, arctic air from the north kept the ridge away from New Jersey. However, that largely stopped in 2023, allowing the ridge to spread into New Jersey.

"I am not surprised by the outcome of this 'winter' thus far, if that’s what you want to call it, given a third consecutive La Niña, which is sort of a gray area given the limited amount of data/experience we have in these cases," said Franz, who closely follows the weather at the Jersey Shore.

This was just the fourth time La Niña has "tripled dipped" since reliable records began in the 1950s, according to NASA.

The last winters of those three-year stretches were all colder than average, with two of the three drier than usual, according to the New Jersey Climate Office.

Since the ridge became dominant in 2023, precipitation has been 26% to 50% below average in Ocean, Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties, according to NOAA's Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center. The mild, dry weather has allowed the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to conduct prescribed burns on 7,511 acres year-to-date through Feb. 28 in an effort to reduce wildfire spread in the future.

At the same time, if the mild, dry weather continues into the spring, the potential for wildfires will be elevated.

That said, for as mild as meteorological winter was, longer-range weather forecasters lean toward a cooler than average March.

The Climate Prediction Center, a government agency based in College Park, Maryland, gives South Jersey a "leaning below (average)" probability for the month. Confidence increases to "likely below" for the March 8-14 period in its Tuesday update.

Locals may be split on whether they welcome the cooler March news or wish South Jersey would get on with the 60s and 70s most associated with the season.

"I love snow ... but even I, a snow freak, would not have minded continuing our warm streak into spring, considering how far we have come to this point without a real winter," Franz said.

Only one of the next five least snowiest winters at Atlantic City International has measurable snow during March. That was 1950, when 0.6 inches of snow fell. March averages 2.3 inches of snow.