We get much needed rain Saturday. While it won’t rain all day, it’ll certainty have the feel of a washout. Gusty winds and some coastal flooding will be around. We’ll make up for it Sunday with a splendidly sunny day with highs in the 60s.

While a shower will be possible beforehand, the steadier rain will arrive between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The steadiest rain will be between 2 and 6 p.m. Roads will be slick during this time, and you’ll want a few extra minutes getting around. A thunderstorm is also possible.

When it’s not raining, I believe you’ll see drizzle and mist. That will be courtesy of a southeasterly wind. That direction is usually favorable for these conditions.

Sustained winds out of the southeast will be 15 to 20 mph. Gusts will be 35 to 45 mph, highest along and east of the Garden State Parkway. It’ll topple garbage cans but won’t cause any wind damage or power outages.

Temperatures will start out 40 to 45 degrees around sunrise. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the seasonable mid-50s.

By 7 p.m., the rain will be wrapping up quickly. You could see a shower until midnight. If you do, you’ll be one of the “lucky” ones as most places should be dry.

Wind gusts will fall into the 20s and transition to coming from the southwest. Temperatures will only slowly fall through the 50s.

Between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., minor stage coastal flooding will be around locally at the shore. I don’t even expect salt water to wash onto land in all of our towns. Only the most susceptible places will see this. Still, you’ll want to be on alert for washed-over lanes on the roads.

Clearing will come after midnight. It’ll still stay mild with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

What we lacked in usable outdoor time Saturday we’ll make up for Sunday. It should be completely sunny, without a cloud in the sky. High pressure coming in from the northwest will blow in an offshore wind. It’ll be a bit gusty, getting up to between 30 and 35 mph. However, it’ll be a small price to pay for a lovely day.

High temperatures will get to the low 60s for Folsom and inland areas Sunday. The shore will be around 60 degrees, like in Margate, where the Cherry Blossom Festival will begin at noon. It’ll be a great day to get out to the beaches and support our local businesses.

We’ll stay clear after the sun sets. That will bring a cooler, more seasonable night. Expect 50s and 40s for your evening. A few clouds will move in after midnight ahead of our next system. Monday morning lows will be around 40 degrees.

Monday will have plenty of dry time if you have an outdoor project or are getting a head start on spring cleaning. Expect rain-free conditions until 3 p.m. Clouds will just be on the increase.

After 3 p.m., scattered showers should go into the evening. Highs will be back in the low to mid-50s.