South Jersey weather observers wanted to report rain, snow

CoCoRaHS is looking for a few South Jersey weather geeks to sign up. According to Robinson, there are about 300 volunteers statewide; 100 of those report almost every day. However, in The Press’ coverage area, only 15 observers reported their precipitation totals last Monday.

“I’d like to see a couple dozen people sign up. We could use some people in the Pinelands, too, for fire danger,” he said.

Enjoyment in seeing what the weather brings to their backyard is enough of a reason for many volunteer observers to take up the cause.

“For me, there’s something about knowing exactly what happened with the weather where I live. Oftentimes you’ll hear, ‘it felt like over a foot (of snow),’ but I enjoy taking some time during a winter storm or after a big rainfall to measure how much precipitation actually accumulated,” said Sam DeAlba, a CoCoRaHS observer from Lake Hopatcong in North Jersey.

“It’s one thing to expect ... but to actually see the rain and snow falling outside my window and then to physically measure it truly gives me a greater appreciation for rain and snowfall totals,” said Christina Speciale, a CoCoRaHS observer in East Brunswick, N.J. and Albany, N.Y.