After a chilly December, balmy breezes have made South Jersey feel more like the Southern United States, analysis shows.

At Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township and Galloway, the average temperature from New Years Day through Feb. 15 has been as warm as it typically is in Norfolk, Virginia. That's according to data from the Southeastern Regional Climate Center.

While both high and low temperatures have been much warmer than usual, it's been those maximum temperatures that have really brought the heat. The average high temperature through Feb. 15 has been 50.8 degrees, the second mildest since records started in 1944. The low temperature is averaging 32.2 degrees and tied for the eighth warmest.

The 1991-2020 average high and low temperature is 43.7 and 25.1 degrees, respectively.

The one-two punch of a strong polar vortex and La Nina has driven this balmy start to the New Year.

The polar vortex, the low-pressure system spinning in the stratosphere throughout the winter, has largely been centered the North Pole. The polar vortex typically spins at the pole in its strong state, with swirling winds covering roughly the Arctic Circle on north.

Since the New Year, the stratosphere has had a lack of warming events that knock the polar vortex from sitting atop the pole.

In winters where the polar vortex has made an appearance in the East Coast, it has either split into two, with a piece of it moving into the Northeast. Or, it has stretched down from the pole. Either result brings frigid air, big snow storms, or both.

The lack of the polar vortex effectively takes away the possibility of extreme cold. Since Jan. 1, the airport has had more days with a high temperature above 60 degrees, five, than below 40 degrees, four.

No day in January was less than a half degree below average. In February, the only cold air was the first to the fourth. Even here, though, the high only dipped below freezing on Feb. 4.

It has saved on the amount of heating needed through the region. The number of heating degrees days, a calculation used to measure demand for energy, has been the fourth lowest on record. 2020, which only had 0.5 inches of snow, was in third place.

La Nina has also helped make it feel more like Norfolk. Defined as cooler than average water temperatures off the coast of South America near the Equator, temperatures lean warm in South Jersey when this occurs.

In a La Nina set up, a ridge of high pressure typically sets up off the Southeastern United States coast. That allows for milder air from the Pacific Ocean to move around the clockwise spinning system our way.

It's the third year in a row with La Nina conditions. Both the winter of 2021-22 and 2020-21 were warmer than average, taking into account December, January and February.

With such mild weather, snow has been nearly impossible to have fallen. The only day with widespread measurable snow was Feb. 1. Snow ranged from coatings up to an inch.

0.2 inches of snow fell at the airport, the only measurable snow of the year, and winter. Out of all the winters with a near complete data record, this season has had the third least snowiest on record.

If not a flake of snow was to accumulate the rest of the winter, 2022-2023 would be the least snowiest in recorded history.

While it's felt like April many days in 2023, April showers have been hard to come by. Cumberland, Atlantic, Ocean and Cape May counties are all 11 to 25% below the year to date average through Feb. 15, according to the Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center.

With the mild air and lack of substantial rain, "abnormally dry" conditions, a transition stage between drought and no drought, has returned to portions of Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland County in Feb. 16 update of the United States Drought Monitor.

As the sun climbs higher in the sky and temperatures rise, the dry ground helped to bring down relative humidity levels. Keeping humidity higher is crucial to preventing wildfire spread as the spring begins.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has utilized the mild, dry weather to conduct prescribed burning, to limit the spread of fires later in the year. Through Feb. 12, roughly 2,000 acres have been burned in New Jersey, roughly four times the amount as last year, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said.

Long range forecasters pointed toward and cold and snowy start to the 2022-2023 winter. In South Jersey, the frigid temperatures came true. December's temperatures were below average. The coldest part came Dec. 23 to Dec. 26. Highs on Christmas Eve were in the teens, the coldest Dec. 24 on record in many places. It was the coldest Christmas since 2000.

There are signs that a cooldown Feb. 23-24 could bring measurable snow. Arctic high pressure will move into Eastern Canada, if not the Northeast then. With a storm moving toward the Mid-Atlantic from the center of the country, it's possible that snow will fall in South Jersey. However, it is far from certain.

Otherwise, expect it to feel more like Norfolk for the rest of February.