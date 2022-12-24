South Jersey temperatures dropped 42 degrees in 24 hours, one of the largest plunges on record

South Jersey experienced one of the biggest temperature drops on record Friday morning into Saturday morning, according to data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

Atlantic City International Airport had the fourth largest 24-hour plummet on record since 1943, falling 48 degrees from 58 to 10 between 2 a.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Millville's plunge was also fourth on record, dating to 1948. Millville's was also a 48 degree drop, from 58 to 10. The difference was this occurred from 1 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Cape May County Airport in Lower Township registered a 43 degree drop between 1 a.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, for the third biggest plunge on record. However, records there only go back to 1991.

An arctic cold front and high pressure that followed brought the drastic change. The polar vortex, an area of upper-level low pressure that typically sits at the North Pole, stretched down into much of the United States over the week, bringing near historic December cold to many east of the Rocky Mountains.

Despite the large drop in temperature, no record low temperatures were set for Saturday morning. Minimum temperatures Saturday were between 5 and 12 degrees in southeastern New Jersey, according to the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network.

Factor in the strong westerly gusts, and wind chills were as low as negative 7 degrees in Atlantic City and negative 11 in Greenwich Township, Cumberland County.