Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City each broke record warm low temperature records Tuesday.

Another round will be possible Wednesday, too in what has been a July where South Jersey has been warmer than parts of South Florida.

A.C. International Airport recorded a 24 hour low temperature of 80 degrees Tuesday, which occurred early Tuesday morning. That shattered the old record of 75 degrees, set back in 1949. A.C. Marina had a low temperatures of 78 degrees, just edging out the 77 degree mark, also set back in 1949.

The 80 degree mark at A.C. International puts 2020 in rare company. It is the eight warmest low temperature in recorded history, which goes back to 1943. Furthermore, it is only the 12th time that the airport recorded a low temperature of 80 degrees.

That being said, this July has already went through such a tropical morning. The thermometer also failed to drop below 80 degrees on July 20. 

NJ Lows July 29, 2020

Low temperatures throughout the state of New Jersey July 29, 2020. Atlantic City International Airport is not shown on this map. However, the low of 80 degrees broke a daily temperature records. Aided by already hot days and a warm ocean, low temperatures failed to provide cooling relief in southeastern New Jersey. 

Millville Executive Airport failed to break a record.

However, the low of 76 degrees was just shy of the daily record of 77 degrees, also set back in 1949.

For those without air conditioning, the mild nights create for difficult sleeping weather. Heat related illnesses may also occur

Balmy nights are nothing new this July.

Through July 28, A.C. Airport was in the top spot for warmest July low temperatures on record a 71.1 degrees. A.C. Marina is in second place, but records there go back to 1873, making it harder to achieve the top spot. Given the forecast through the end of the month, Friday, A.C. International should be at the top or in the second spot while the Marina stays in second or third place. 

In fact, the record breaking or near record breaking low temperatures in July put South Jersey as warm or warmer than parts of Florida, according to NOAA.

Margate and A.C. Marina, through July 28, have been warmer with their low temperatures at night than Palm Beach, Florida, and Big Cypress, located in the Everglades. 

Florida vs South Jersey

Through July 28, Margate and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City have been warmer than parts of South Florida. 

Climate change, largely done by human intervention, has increased the probability of breaking a heat, as opposed to cold, record.

Record set by decade in Atlantic City.

2019 also had two low temperatures that failed to fall below 80, occurring July 20-21. However, up until 2006, there had never been an 80 degree low temperature before.

Part of this reason has to do with the warming ocean temperatures. This increases the amount of moisture in the air. The dew point, a measure of the moisture, puts a floor on how far the low temperature can drop. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, at A.C. Airport, average July low temperatures have risen from 65 degrees in 1943 to 67.2 degrees. 

ACY Average Low Temperatures

Average July low temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport, with the trend line in red. A warming ocean has, in part, led to rising low temperatures in the region. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, the low temperature at A.C. Airport was 78 degrees. If that holds by midnight, that would tie the daily record, last set in 2002. 

