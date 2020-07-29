Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City each broke record warm low temperature records Tuesday.
Another round will be possible Wednesday, too in what has been a July where South Jersey has been warmer than parts of South Florida.
A.C. International Airport recorded a 24 hour low temperature of 80 degrees Tuesday, which occurred early Tuesday morning. That shattered the old record of 75 degrees, set back in 1949. A.C. Marina had a low temperatures of 78 degrees, just edging out the 77 degree mark, also set back in 1949.
The 80 degree mark at A.C. International puts 2020 in rare company. It is the eight warmest low temperature in recorded history, which goes back to 1943. Furthermore, it is only the 12th time that the airport recorded a low temperature of 80 degrees.
That being said, this July has already went through such a tropical morning. The thermometer also failed to drop below 80 degrees on July 20.
Millville Executive Airport failed to break a record.
However, the low of 76 degrees was just shy of the daily record of 77 degrees, also set back in 1949.
For those without air conditioning, the mild nights create for difficult sleeping weather. Heat related illnesses may also occur.
Balmy nights are nothing new this July.
Through July 28, A.C. Airport was in the top spot for warmest July low temperatures on record a 71.1 degrees. A.C. Marina is in second place, but records there go back to 1873, making it harder to achieve the top spot. Given the forecast through the end of the month, Friday, A.C. International should be at the top or in the second spot while the Marina stays in second or third place.
In fact, the record breaking or near record breaking low temperatures in July put South Jersey as warm or warmer than parts of Florida, according to NOAA.
Margate and A.C. Marina, through July 28, have been warmer with their low temperatures at night than Palm Beach, Florida, and Big Cypress, located in the Everglades.
Climate change, largely done by human intervention, has increased the probability of breaking a heat, as opposed to cold, record.
2019 also had two low temperatures that failed to fall below 80, occurring July 20-21. However, up until 2006, there had never been an 80 degree low temperature before.
Part of this reason has to do with the warming ocean temperatures. This increases the amount of moisture in the air. The dew point, a measure of the moisture, puts a floor on how far the low temperature can drop. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, at A.C. Airport, average July low temperatures have risen from 65 degrees in 1943 to 67.2 degrees.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the low temperature at A.C. Airport was 78 degrees. If that holds by midnight, that would tie the daily record, last set in 2002.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
104 degrees - July 3, 1966
105 degrees - July 22, 2011
105 degrees - July 23, 2011
106 degrees - June 28, 1969
Weeks before the history Atlantic City Pop Festival in early August at the Atlantic City Race Track, the region broiled with a 106 degree thermometer reading.
As of 2019, the reading still beats the next highest temperature by nine degrees.
How does that number stack up to the rest of New Jersey?
The 106 degree reading is about as sweltering as it gets in the Garden State. It's near the top of the list for hottest days in recorded history.
Note the list is only taken from official climate stations, with the exception of the top spot, which is verified by the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Old Bridge - 110 degrees (Official hottest location in New Jersey on July 10, 1936)
Newark Liberty International Airport - 108 degrees
Atlantic City International Airport - 106 degrees
Trenton - 106 degrees (twice)
Millville - 103 degrees
