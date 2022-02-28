South Jersey Snowfall Contest winner to be announced March 7

Snow lovers might be asking if The Press of Atlantic City can run the South Jersey Snowfall Contest again after all this snow.

After having participants guess the amount of snow that would fall in Lower Township, Cape May County for the month of January, a record amount of snow fell on the town. So, the answer is a yes.

With 27.2 inches of snow in January, a monthly record dating back to the 1890s, there is a winner of a $50 Visa Gift Card and a basket of products from Exit 0 Skin Care in West Cape May. It'll be announced at the store in a livestream on Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook page in the 1 p.m. hour on Monday, March 7.

The contest entries whittled down shortly after the New Year. When 11.0 inches of snow fell on Jan. 3, only 10% of the original entries remained. An additional three inches of snow on Jan. 7, left a little over 5% in the hunt for the prizes.

While 0.6 inches of snow fell in the middle of the month, it wasn't until the Blizzard of 2022 that brought us to a winner, by default. An additional 12.2 inches of snow brought the monthly total to 27.2 inches.

That eclipsed the guesses for every entrant, though there was one much closer than the others. That winner will be announced Monday evening.

Snowfall observations are taken by long-time, award winning weather observer Wayne Roop. Roop is part of the Cooperative Observer Network (COOP), which is run by the National Weather Service.

National weather observer award presented to Lower Township man LOWER TOWNSHIP — Each night around midnight, Wayne Roop goes out to the weather station in h…

Stay up to date on the snow, rain, nor'easters and everything winter will throw our way! Sign up for the daily weather newsletter for free. The newsletter will also give you access to forecast videos, articles, weather related content and more.

Follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci on social media for more updates.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.