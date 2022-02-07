South Jersey Snowfall Contest winner to be announced live Monday evening

Snow lovers might be asking if The Press of Atlantic City can run the South Jersey Snowfall Contest again.

After having participants guess the amount of snow that would fall in Lower Township, Cape May County for the month of January, a record amount of snow fell on the town.

With 27.2 inches of snow in January, a monthly record dating back to the 1890s, there is a winner of a $50 Visa Gift Card and a basket of products from Exit 0 Skin Care in West Cape May. It'll be announced at the store in a livestream on Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook page at 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The contest entries whittled down shortly after the New Year. When 11.0 inches of snow fell on Jan. 3, only 10% of the original entries remained. An additional three inches of snow on Jan. 7, left a little over 5% in the hunt for the prizes.

While 0.6 inches of snow fell in the middle of the month, it wasn't until the Blizzard of 2022 that brought us to a winner, by default. An additional 12.2 inches of snow brought the monthly total to 27.2 inches.