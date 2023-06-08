Smoke from Eastern Canadian wildfires will continue to choke the region. Low visibility, respiratory problems and haze will continue until at least Friday. Otherwise, it’s fairly quiet, with just a few showers Friday afternoon.

Swirling around a large mid- and upper-level low-pressure system in northern New England, wildfire smoke continues to be pumped in from Ontario and Quebec. From there, it spins around in a gyre through the Mid-Atlantic, into the open Atlantic Ocean, back north into far Eastern Canada and back our way.

Some of the particles are making it to the ground, impacting our air quality at the surface. The Air Quality Index, a formula that looks at multiple pollutants in the atmosphere, will be “unhealthy” again Thursday and lighten up a bit Friday.

In short, if you have asthma or respiratory problems, it’s safer to be in a HEPA-filtered room. Even the rest of us could use good, clean air for most of the day as well.

If we didn’t have the smoke, we’d be talking about a great weather day for Thursday. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds as rain stays to our north. Of course, it’ll just look dull and gray with the smoke.

Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s. Afternoon highs will peak in the low 70s at the coast, with mid-70s inland on a northerly wind.

If the smoke wasn’t around, I bet we’d be four or five degrees higher. The smoke packs a punch.

Thursday evening will fall into the 60s. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s in Folsom and the rural Pine Barrens to the low 50s for Egg Harbor Township and most inland towns, with mid-50s in Ventnor and the shore.

Friday will start with “sunshine,” or whatever you want to call it with this smoke. Afternoon clouds will come again. Scattered rain showers will be in our forecast.

The dry, smoky air will act to limit what would otherwise be a widespread shower afternoon. So good news for some of your outdoor plans or events (Just take care of yourself with the air quality).

In all, up to 60 minutes of rain will be likely in any one location. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Northerly winds will turn and come out of the southwest by the afternoon.

On Friday night, the thickest wildfire smoke will push to our west. It’ll still be hazy, but let’s say it’ll be more manageable. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s again for the evening.

Come Saturday morning, lows will be in the 50s everywhere.

Saturday will have the bluest sky in quite a few days, with just a thin layer of smoke. It’ll be a nice day for the beaches, bays and anything summer. Highs will be in the mid-70s everywhere, as an offshore wind kicks the sea breeze away.

Another plume of thicker smoke will waft in for Sunday. Hiding behind the gray sky will be a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be very warm and a bit humid inland. The shore should peak in the upper 70s late morning. Then, it’ll fall into the 70s into the afternoon.

Finally, it’s good to be back at the weather column here at The Press of Atlantic City after a few weeks away in Italy for a wedding. Hope you’re all enjoying the start of summer even with this smoky sky, which I see hasn’t changed much since I left.