South Jersey officially drought-free for the first time in 7 weeks

A soaking nor'easter Monday night and addition rain late last week did enough to recharge the streams and creeks, making the region drought free for the first time since early March.

The April 21 update from the United States Drought Monitor, which uses data up to April 19, has the region out of any of the four drought stages. Still, 15.5% of the state, roughly those south and east of a line from Atlantic City to Williamstown to Fairfield Township in Cumberland County, were in a transitionary drought stage know as abnormally dry conditions. Currently, 46% of the United States and Puerto Rico are in some stage of drought.

One to two inches of rain fell Monday night as a strong, but quick hitting nor'easter went through the area. Additional rain showers Saturday night and Sunday also helped replenish the low waters in the local streams and creeks in the region. As look at the National Water Dashboard by the United States Geological Survey Thursday midday showed that all nine actively reporting water gauges were at or above normal levels for this time of the year.

At it's peak, 27% of the state was in a moderate drought, the first stage of drought. This includes most places south the White Horse Pike and lasted from the March 8 to April 5 releases. No water rationing was put into effect by towns. However, during moderate drought, the growth of crops is stunted, or planting is delayed. Wildfire danger is elevated as grasses and lawns brown early. Fish get stressed as well.

In New Jersey, this occurs every five to 10 years on average.

Longer term, 90-day streamflows and groundwater levels remained "severely dry", the third lowest of four categories, by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for the Coastal South region, which includes most of The Press' coverage area.. At one point in time during the drought, streamflows were trickling at the lowest level.

In the past 30 days, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties are 26 to 50% above average for rainfall. That being said, the southern half of New Jersey is still 11 to 25% below average for precipitation over the past 180 days, with Cape May County even lower than that.

Little to no rain will fall between April 21 and April 26, when the next update will be worked on. Showers will be possible both Saturday night and next Tuesday.

