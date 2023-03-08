It’ll feel more like January than March on Wednesday for a change. Wind chills will start around 20 degrees, turning into a cooler than average day. Winds will be breezy. A coastal storm will then impact us Friday night into Saturday.

You’ll want the winter gear when you’re outside Wednesday morning. Most Marches, this is common. However, given the warmth this year, it’s unusual.

The wind chill will stay below freezing during the morning, moderating for the afternoon. Winds will diminish as the day goes on, good news for our firefighters as they battle the wildfire that erupted in Little Egg Harbor Township.

Winds will gust up to 35 mph in the morning, diminishing to 30 mph during the afternoon. They’ll come from the northwest. The humidity will be a little bit higher than Tuesday, too, further helping the firefighting effort.

Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Wednesday night will be calmer and clear. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s in many inland spots. There is potential for lower in the rural Pine Barrens, where the sandy soil helped eject extra heat out of the ground. The shore will be around 30 degrees.

Thursday should see morning sunshine give way to some afternoon clouds. It’ll be a seasonable day by early March standards. Highs will be in the upper 40s. However, with the stronger sun, it’ll cut some of that chill.

Clouds will fizzle Thursday evening, only to fill back in overnight.

The only thing this will do is put our nighttime low temperatures around midnight. It’ll be in the upper 20s for Mays Landing and inland spots, with near 32 readings for Atlantic City and the shore. Then we’ll rise above freezing come morning.

Friday will be similar to last Friday. Most of the day will be dry, with a coastal storm at night. I believe through 4 p.m., you’re 100% rain-free. So outdoor activities will be OK. It will be chilly with that breeze off the ocean, though. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Then, the coastal storm. I do see snow in the forecast for some of us. Primarily, though, this will be a rain maker, coupled by one or two rounds of coastal flooding and gusty winds.

The window for rain will open at 4 p.m., with steady rain falling between 6 and 9 p.m. Temperatures will be well above freezing.

The track of the low will be key to what we see, as always. If the low pressure goes over New Jersey on its way out to sea, we’re likely all rain.

If the low pressure goes over the Delmarva peninsula, or Virginia, then we get some snow inland.

Precipitation will end around midday Saturday.

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

Up to 6 inches of salt water will threaten with the Saturday morning (7 to 11 a.m.) and evening (8 p.m. to midnight) high tides.