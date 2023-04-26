Tender plants and vegetation inland may be impacted by frost again Wednesday morning. Otherwise, it’s a comfortably cool day. Rain showers then hit Wednesday night. Looking down the road, it’s more likely that a one-two punch of storms will hit between Friday and Monday.

Inland areas, especially in the Pine Barrens, will see another round of frost until about 8 a.m. Wednesday. I don’t see more frost for a while, if for the rest of the season, after this.

Otherwise, we’ll play a similar tune to Tuesday. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds. Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 30s inland. The shore will then be in the low to mid-40s. Daytime highs will reach the mid-60s in Hammonton and inland towns with upper 50s in Atlantic City and the shore. This is all a bit below average for this time of year.

Needed rain showers will come in Wednesday evening. While a sprinkle can start as early as 5 p.m., steadier showers will arrive between 8 and 10 p.m., as moisture from this incoming storm finally erodes the dry air we’ve had this week.

Spotty showers will fall for the rest of the night. I’m adjusting my rain forecast toward the drier side as solid periods of rain look unlikely, so you’ll have dry time if you need it at night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Rain will then end between 4 and 6 a.m. Thursday. Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.10 to 0.25 inches, with the lowest totals in (you guessed it) Cape May County. Morning temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Thursday will then feature morning sun with some afternoon clouds. With a gentle onshore breeze, highs will be in the upper 50s at the coast, close to the water temperature. Inland areas will be in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday evening will be the calm before the storms. It’ll be pretty typical for late April. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s. Friday morning lows will be in the mid-40s inland and low 50s at the coast.

Then, we get to the weekend. I’m getting more confident we’ll get impacts not only from a coastal storm Friday into Saturday but also Sunday into Monday.

Right now, I’d plan on wet weather Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Then, plan for it again Sunday night into Monday.

From the rest of Saturday morning into Sunday it’s looking more dry than not, in between the dual threat of storms. Bayfest in Somers Point, the 5Ks around the region and other outdoor events could wind up OK, as long as you can handle a wet ground and a breeze. Showers during this time look to be isolated.

Damaging winds will be a threat Friday night into early Saturday. Coastal flooding will be a concern during the Sunday and Monday high tides. There could be pockets of rainfall flooding, too. Overall, though, the rain will be beneficial, with an inch likely, if not more.