 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

South Jersey had never seen a 70-degree January morning, until now

  • 0

Atlantic City International Airport made history Wednesday as the temperature there reached 70 degrees, breaking the record daily high. However, it's how it was done that was even more impressive. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Atlantic City International Airport made history Wednesday as the temperature there reached 70 degrees, breaking the record daily high. 

However, it's how it was done that was even more impressive.

Temperatures.JPG

The airport, located in Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, hit 70 degrees at 10:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, never before had it reached 70 degrees during the morning in the month of January. Records date to 1944 at the airport.

network_NJ_ASOS__zstation_ACY__month_1__t_70__dir_above___r_t__dpi_100.png

Atlantic City International Airport's history of temperatures at or above 70 degrees during January. Note that blue bars are present only from noon to 5 p.m. With 70 degrees seen as early as 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 became the only time in recorded history with a morning temperature that warm. 

The May-like heat — the average high for May 4 is 70 degrees — came courtesy of southwesterly winds around a large high-pressure system over Bermuda. During the summer, Bermuda high pressures typically bring hazy, hot and humid weather to the Mid-Atlantic.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In January, it means record warmth.

People are also reading…

The 70-degree high made for the warmest day since Nov. 12 and tied for the 10th warmest January day in recorded history. 

Longtime official weather reporting stations in Millville, Lower Township and Atlantic City did not meet daily records at the time of writing.

However, inland South Jersey was well in the 60s Wednesday, with a 71-degree reading at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill in Egg Harbor Township, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. That was the warmest location in the state.

The shore was well above average as well, but cooler than inland areas. Fortescue in Downe Township, on the Delaware Bay, topped out at 59 degrees. Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was 61 degrees. 

That wasn't the only temperature record possible Wednesday. Record warm low temperature records were likely to be broken by midnight as well.

Temperatures will slowly fall back to seasonable January levels over the next couple of days. Thursday's highs will be in the 50s to low 60s. By Saturday, it'd be back in the mid-40s.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News