South Jersey had never seen a 70-degree January morning, until now

Atlantic City International Airport made history Wednesday as the temperature there reached 70 degrees, breaking the record daily high.

However, it's how it was done that was even more impressive.

The airport, located in Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, hit 70 degrees at 10:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, never before had it reached 70 degrees during the morning in the month of January. Records date to 1944 at the airport.

The May-like heat — the average high for May 4 is 70 degrees — came courtesy of southwesterly winds around a large high-pressure system over Bermuda. During the summer, Bermuda high pressures typically bring hazy, hot and humid weather to the Mid-Atlantic.

In January, it means record warmth.

South Jersey's top 10 weather events of 2022 The top 10 weather events of 2022 encapsulate the range of weather we have in South Jersey. …

The 70-degree high made for the warmest day since Nov. 12 and tied for the 10th warmest January day in recorded history.

Longtime official weather reporting stations in Millville, Lower Township and Atlantic City did not meet daily records at the time of writing.

However, inland South Jersey was well in the 60s Wednesday, with a 71-degree reading at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill in Egg Harbor Township, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. That was the warmest location in the state.

The shore was well above average as well, but cooler than inland areas. Fortescue in Downe Township, on the Delaware Bay, topped out at 59 degrees. Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was 61 degrees.

That wasn't the only temperature record possible Wednesday. Record warm low temperature records were likely to be broken by midnight as well.

Temperatures will slowly fall back to seasonable January levels over the next couple of days. Thursday's highs will be in the 50s to low 60s. By Saturday, it'd be back in the mid-40s.