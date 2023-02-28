Rain and wind will linger for just a little bit Tuesday as we wrap up February.

Otherwise, it’ll be a dry day with a sunset at the end of it. Wednesday and Thursday should wind up as rain-free, warmer days, but a storm will Friday.

As the center of our coastal storm moves further east, we’ll be left with just a spotty shower in the morning. This will mainly be in Ocean County and even there, it wouldn’t rain for more than an hour. Winds will be a bit breezy until just after sunrise.

Otherwise, it’ll be an OK day for outdoor work and plans. Temperatures will start at 40 to 45 degrees. High temperatures will only stay in the mid-40s, though. That’s a result of chilly northwesterly winds around the incoming high-pressure system. This is fairly seasonable for the last day of the month. Clouds should clear for a beautiful sunset.

Tuesday evening will be clear. Temperatures will slide through the 40s and 30s. The combination of dry air, a light wind and clear sky will promote radiational cooling. Essentially, there will be no “blanket” to keep the warmth of the day at the ground, at least inland.

So, in the Pine Barrens, like Egg Harbor City, expect lows in the mid-20s. Absecon and inland towns outside of the Garden State Parkway will be around 30 degrees. The shore will be in the mid-30s, where the ocean influences our temperatures.

March continues to look as if it will come in like a lamb. Winds will go from north to south during the day. High temperatures will reach anywhere from 50 to 55 degrees.

Clouds will return Wednesday night, though. Coupled with the warming, southerly winds, and you will get an evening that only falls into the 40s. Thursday morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s, more like late April.

I have a likely dry forecast for Thursday. Here’s the deal.

A low-pressure system will move from the Great Lakes into New England and then out to sea. A cold front attached to this will move through in the morning.

However, it’ll likely be dry. The moisture from the cold front likely won’t be enough to override the dry air the high pressure left behind. This could change, but I’ll keep the forecast rain-free.

Maybe more importantly, a surge of warm air on southwest winds should send high temperatures well into the 60s inland. Even the coast should hit 60 degrees.

Rain will come Friday, though. This looks to be a classic inland-tracking storm. We’ll get two rounds of rain. One likely will be in the morning, the other likely during the evening. Damaging winds and coastal flooding cannot be ruled out.

Finally, as the last day of meteorological winter (December, January and February) comes to a close, Atlantic City International Airport wound up as the least snowiest since records began in the 1940s. We’ll talk more about that in the “Something in the Air” podcast Wednesday night.