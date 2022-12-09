South Jersey ends three-month drought streak, Cape's longest in 20 years

Call it an early holiday gift for South Jerseyans.

For the first time since Aug. 9, all of South Jersey is drought free, according to the United States Drought Monitor, ending the longest drought Cape May County has seen in 20 years.

Thursday's update for New Jersey, which uses data through Tuesday, removed lower Cape May County's "moderate drought" status. "Moderate" is the weakest stage of drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor's measurements. Those south of a line from Stone Harbor to Cape May Court House had still been in drought.

While "abnormally dry" conditions, a pre-drought stage, still prevail for nearly all of Cape May County, most of Cumberland County east of Bridgeton and a small portion of Estell Manor in Atlantic County, officially, South Jersey is drought free for the first time in three months.

Lower Cape May County saw between 0.34 and 0.55 inches of rain between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, the data period that determined Thursday's drought report, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS). That was the lowest in the region, with the rest of the county, as well as Cumberland, Atlantic and Ocean counties, generally receiving 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain.

"One of the main impacts in the area was groundwater issues. My understanding from Dave (Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist) was that the groundwater was responding to the recent rains," said David Simeral, associate research climatologist at the Desert Research Institute and the lead author of drought updates for the state for the past two weeks.

Many of the drought indicators in the region have eased in recent weeks, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Dec. 4 update. Ninety-day precipitation was rated as normal, while 90-day streamflows were "moderately dry," the second best of four levels. Only groundwater remained "severely low," rated a step lower than the streamflows.

New Jersey remains in a drought watch by the DEP. When in a drought watch, a "focus is placed on voluntary reduction in demand through increased public awareness." Portions of Sussex, Morris, Passaic and Bergen counties in North Jersey remained in a moderate drought, comprising 839,000 people or 9.5% of the state.

For Cape May County, the removal of drought marks the end of a three-month stretch and the longest streak in 20 years. That one lasted over a year, from October 2001 to November 2002. Then Gov. James McGreevey declared a statewide water emergency, and a drought warning was in place for much of southeastern New Jersey, according to DEP archives.

It was also the only time on record that an "exceptional drought," the most severe level of drought, was issued for the state.

Summer 2022 was dry leading up to drought being official in South Jersey. By Aug. 16, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City and Millville had seen roughly half of their average rainfall since June 1, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township and Lower Township reported below average rainfall as well.

August and September wound up with roughly half of their average rainfall in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore climate areas, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. Drought was most severe in the Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 updates. Here, the drought monitor downgraded parts of Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties to a "severe drought," the third worst of four levels.

However, plentiful rain from a five-day-long nor'easter at the end of September to the beginning of October knocked out the severe drought during the Oct. 4 update. It also removed drought for most of South Jersey, save for portions of Cumberland and Cape May counties.

The following week, drought ended in Cumberland County, remaining in lower Cape May County until this week.

"Over the last 30 day period, precip was above normal and basically just enough," Simeral said.

Looking forward, up to an inch of rain is likely from a storm system late Sunday into Monday. Simeral believes that won't be enough to remove the abnormally dry mark from the region and more significant precipitation will be needed to return to completely normal conditions.