South Jersey drought free for first time in 7 weeks

A soaking nor'easter Monday night and additional rain late last week did enough to recharge local streams and creeks, making the region drought free for the first time since early March.

Thursday's update from the United States Drought Monitor, which uses data up to Tuesday, has the region out of any of the four drought stages. Still, 15.5% of the state — roughly those south and east of a line from Atlantic City to Williamstown to Fairfield Township — were in a transitionary drought stage know as abnormally dry conditions. Currently, 46% of the United States and Puerto Rico are in some stage of drought.

One to two inches of rain fell Monday night as a strong but quick-hitting nor'easter went through the area. Additional rain showers Saturday night and Sunday also helped replenish the low waters in local streams and creeks. A look at the National Water Dashboard by the United States Geological Survey midday Thursday showed all nine actively reporting water gauges were at or above normal levels for this time of year.

At its peak, 27% of the state was in a moderate drought, the first stage of drought. This includes most places south the White Horse Pike and lasted from the March 8 to April 5 data releases. No water rationing was put into effect by towns. However, during moderate drought, the growth of crops is stunted, or planting is delayed. Wildfire danger is elevated as grasses and lawns brown early. Fish get stressed as well.

In New Jersey, this occurs every five to 10 years on average.

Longer term, 90-day streamflows and groundwater levels remained "severely dry," the third lowest of four categories, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, in the Coastal South region, which includes most of The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area. At one point during the drought, streamflows were trickling at the lowest level.

In the past 30 days, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have been 26% to 50% above average for rainfall. That said, the southern half of New Jersey is still 11% to 25% below average for precipitation over the past 180 days, with Cape May County even lower than that.

Little to no rain is expected to fall through Tuesday, when the next update will be worked on. Showers are possible Saturday night and Tuesday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.