South Jersey digs its way out day after blizzard hits

Saturday's heavy snowstorm forced the Piccolo Cafe on East Landis Avnenue in Vineland to close. But, they were able to open back up Sunday morning with a freshly plowed parking lot. Workers there handled shoveling a path so customers could come in for their coffee.
"The snow was terrible, but we're used to the cold. We're a coffee shop and used to warming up and bundling up in here," said 22-year-old barista Destiny Morgan, who made the 15-minute drive to work from Millville.
Nearly every town along and east of the Garden State Parkway saw between 12 to 21 inches of snow, from Cape May to Sandy Hook. Bayville, in Ocean County, took the top spot with 21 inches, after the National Weather Service inspected three photos from a resident to make the determination.
It doesn't happen often that storms slam the shore areas with snow, but leave those inland with less. This weekend's blizzard sits somewhere between the blizzard of 2018, which brought 12 to 18 inches of snow near the coast, but only in Atlantic County on north and the more powerful Boxing Day Blizzard of 2010. During that storm, Cape May County did receive over a foot of snow near the shore. Atlantic and especially Ocean County were buried in 20 to 30 inches.
But despite receiving less snow that the coast, inland towns still saw enough snow to come to a standstill. Estell Manor and Hammonton each saw 13 inches. In Cumberland County, Downe Township got 10.7 inches and 7 inches fell in Bridgeton.
Sitting over in the corner at the Piccolo Cafe were friends Sarah Flood, Shannon Seelman and Ami Tharp, who had scheduled to meet up with a larger group of people, but they canceled due to the storm.
Seelman, who works as a diagnostic medical sonographer for Inspira Medical Center Vineland, said she had to sleep overnight at the hospital because of the storm. She wanted to join her friends at Piccolo with the thought of supporting a local business during the storm.
"I did try to call, but they didn't answer and figured maybe they opened a little later," said Seelman, 35, adding she was surprised the shop was open but happy they were when she arrived. "I was going to drive there anyway and check out the town and see the roads."
Flood and Tharp, both 34, said this weekend's storm reminded them of the Blizzard of 1996 when they were kids.
"There were a lot of people out and about," Flood said.
Tharp, however, can't wait until June.
"This is not my favorite time of year," Tharp said. "It's pretty when it falls, don't get me wrong. But, I'm a summer girl!"
Gary Brookland got to the Richland General Store that he owns in Buena Vista Township around 7 a.m. Saturday, about an hour before he opened up shop.
He got to work with the tractor he has on site, clearing out a portion of the parking lot before opening. It was a pretty busy but normal day Saturday.
"Local people just doing their thing. Here in Richland, everything's rural. These people are prepared," said Brookland, 58, from Tuckerton, on Sunday.
Still, Brookland was glad to be able to provide a service for the locals who needed stuff.
"I enjoyed (the storm)," Brookland said. "People were buying shovels and salt, the typical items. But, they were doing their thing, too."
That included Bill Wilcox, of Buena, who stopped in for some parts to help fix a leak in his crawl space that he said was unrelated to the storm.
"It's more convenient to come here than Home Depot," Wilcox said, adding he wants to support local businesses.
Cape May County government buildings, including the libraries, were closed Sunday. Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed through at least Monday for continued cleanup from the snow and fallen tree limbs and to ensure the safety of workers and animals, county tourism director Diane Wieland said.
Atlantic County public works crews were out Sunday reapplying salt and plowing all major roads, county public information officer Linda Gilmore said. County facilities were closed Saturday and Sunday but are expected to reopen 10 a.m. Monday.
The Windjammer Café, Bar and Grille in Somers Point was closed Saturday. Restaurant owner Ginny Tiniakos said that a shoveling crew from Ocean City helped dig the front of the store out so they could open and prepare for customers Sunday. She emphasized that special care was taken to salt paths to the restaurant given the need to protect its older clientele from icy conditions.
“(We) shut down yesterday and today we opened 8 o’clock as usual and it’s been pretty steady, people are out and about,” Tiniakos said. “When the roads got clear, people were out.”
Tiniakos said the cost of closing for a day was compounded by existing obstacles that are limiting traffic at Jersey Shore restaurants — namely the COVID-19 pandemic, winter weather and the tight labor market. Nevertheless, she said the Windjammer was withstanding these challenges well.
“Let’s hope for warmer weather, that’s all,” Tiniakos said.
Chester Malloy, of Circle Liquor Store in Somers Point, said there was a pre-storm bump in sales Friday, with people apparently stockpiling in case they were snowed in. He said business was slower Sunday, and that the store shut down Saturday to make sure customers could come and go safely.
“I don’t like that to happen. We usually always make sure we get here, but the hours of it coming in and not ending into the afternoon, I didn’t want to put anyone at risk trying to get in here,” Malloy said.
A&A Computers in Ocean City had to shut down for the storm Saturday and was having a delayed opening Sunday, although they had been able to render some of its services remotely. Teresa Foresta, who is the co-owner of the store along with her father, Angelo, was outside shoveling Sunday with the help of a neighbor and son. She credited Ocean City public employees for their work keeping the roads clear for residents and businesses.
Jeff Gernitis, who runs several area businesses including Fins Bar & Grille and Peter Shields Inn in Cape May, opted to stay closed Saturday and Sunday. He said opening and braving the winter weather would not be worth the risk to his employees and customers, especially given that business at his restaurants tended to be slow on Sundays this time of year. He said that he intended to reopen Monday.
“Nothing outweighs the safety of our employees,” Gernitis said.
While businesses were digging themselves out of the storm, residents came together to do the same. Peter Hardy, of Cape May, woke early in the morning Sunday to shovel, joined by his girlfriend, Casey Murray, and his children Brooks and Rylee.
After the group was done shoveling themselves out, they toured the neighborhood shoveling the driveways and walkways of their neighbors who could not shovel for themselves, as they do for every major snow storm.
In all, Hardy and his group helped shovel over a dozen driveways.
“I was born and raised in the Midwest in a suburb of Chicago where snow like what we had yesterday, it was a common occurrence, all winter long,” Hardy said. “It wasn’t for the glory or the mention, you just helped people out.”
Hardy said that the whole neighborhood joined in to shovel out the neighborhood and that it was a true community effort. With it being his ninth year living in Cape May, Hardy said he was trying to give back to those who had welcomed him into their neighborhood.
“We were shown such grace and generosity from the community that we’re always looking for ways to give back,” Hardy said.
Hardy added that the community coming together could serve as inspiration in light of the ongoing pandemic.
“Let’s face it, the pandemic is a horrible thing and a lot of people are just absolutely, without question feeling the burnout from it,” Hardy said. “Anything that you can do to potentially make someone smile and forget about all that is a plus in my book.”
John Cooke, a resident of Cape May, extolled Hardy as an example of the city’s solidarity. He also credited Cape May Public Works for being diligent in clearing roadways and other public spaces of up to 13" of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
“It could have been devastating, but I think (with) the resolve of the citizens, the resolve of the public work employees, Cape May faired pretty well,” Cooke said.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the 16 inches of snow ranks as the seventh largest two-day snow event, since records started in 1945. The 14 inches that fell Saturday made it the sixth largest one-day snow event as well, smashing the daily record.
When you combine the snow on Jan. 3, Jan. 7 and the Blizzard of 2022, this year is now home to the snowiest January in recorded history, with 33.2 inches. This greatly surpassed the previous record of 20.9 in 1987. Through Jan. 30, this amount is good for the second snowiest winter, less than an inch shy of the that historic 2010-2011 snow season.
Typical with nor'easters, coastal flooding did occur. However, most tide gauges stayed in minor flood stage during the pre-dawn Saturday morning high tide. Atlantic City had a surge of 2.2 feet. Notably, flooding occurred, despite a strong north wind at the tide.
This weekend's storm was a good business opportunity for many looking to make a little extra cash during the storm.
Colin O'Brien, of Ocean City, was out and about shoveling sidewalks for hire with his brother, Owen, and their mother, Beth, on 9th Street in the city. Colin said they made anywhere from $20 up to about $40 or $50 per job.
"Sometimes, they were really high drifts and that changed the price," O'Brien said. "Like yesterday, we had some 3-foot-high drifts and that was really hard to get through."
Dozens of people gathered at Mainland Regional High School, which offers a nice hill behind the soccer field that adults and children used for sledding Sunday.
"We did a lot of snow plowing yesterday, and it was too cold for the kids to go out," Bob Gray, of Linwood, said. "We woke up this morning and the sun was shining, and I hope to remember this year's snow on the hill with kids smiling and having a good time."
Vernon Ogrodnek contributed to this report.
PHOTOS Digging out Sunday from weekend snowstorm
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Snow storm clean up
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo